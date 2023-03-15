Dallas Zoo monkeys stolen: Suspect indicted on burglary charges

A grand jury indicted Davion Irvin, 24, on two counts of burglary within the break-in and thefts of the monkeys in January.

DALLAS — The guy accused of breaking into the Dallas Zoo and stealing two monkeys has been indicted on prison burglary charges, in line with court docket information.

A grand jury indicted Davion Irvin, 24, on two counts of burglary within the break-in and thefts of the monkeys in January. Irvin additionally faces six misdemeanor charges of animal cruelty within the case, in line with prison information.

The monkeys, who’re emperor tamarin monkeys, went lacking from the zoo in past due January. Zoo officers stated their animal care crew discovered the primates lacking from their habitat, which “had been intentionally compromised.”

Later the following day, on Jan. 31, the monkeys had been discovered inside of a closet at an deserted development in Lancaster. A tipster alerted police to the potential for monkeys being throughout the development, which have been the topic of a prior investigation involving unique animals being stored there.

The monkeys, named Bella and Finn, had been discovered unhurt and had been returned house to the zoo.

Two days later, Irvin used to be arrested after somebody reported to police that he used to be on the Dallas World Aquarium and trying out the mesh enclosures there. Police had been in need of to talk with Irvin concerning the zoo incident after surveillance video confirmed him close to the place the monkeys disappeared.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Irvin instructed police that he took the monkeys from the zoo after which onto a DART teach as he fled the realm.

Irvin instructed police that he loves animals and that he would thieve extra, if he used to be launched from prison, the affidavit stated.

Irvin stays within the Dallas County prison together with his overall bond set at $130,000.

The robbery of the monkeys capped a tumultuous begin to the 12 months for the zoo.

On Jan. 21, an endangered vulture used to be discovered useless from a “suspicious” wound, which is underneath investigation.

The police division used to be additionally investigating fencing that gave the look to be deliberately minimize on the habitats for the clouded leopards and Langur monkeys. One of the clouded leopards, Nova, escaped on Friday, Jan. 13, and used to be ultimately discovered on the zoo grounds.

Police stated they’ve related Irvin to the cutting of an enclosure for langur monkeys, came upon after Nova went lacking, however he hasn’t been charged in that. None of the langur monkeys escaped.