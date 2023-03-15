Honda recalling 500,000 vehicles to fix seat belt problem

Honda is recalling a half-million vehicles within the U.S. and Canada for the reason that entrance seat belts would possibly not latch correctly

DETROIT — Honda is recalling a half-million vehicles within the U.S. and Canada for the reason that entrance seat belts would possibly not latch correctly.

The recall covers one of the most the automaker’s top-selling fashions together with the 2017 via 2020 CR-V, the 2018 and 2019 Accord, the 2018 via 2020 Odyssey and the 2019 Insight. Also integrated is the Acura RDX from the 2019 and 2020 fashion years.

Honda says in paperwork posted Wednesday through U.S. protection regulators that the outside coating at the channel for the buckle can become worse over the years. The free up button can shrink towards the channel at decrease temperatures, expanding friction and preventing the buckle from latching.

If the buckle does not latch, a driving force or passenger might not be restrained in a crash, expanding the danger of harm.

Honda says it has no reviews of accidents brought about through the problem.

Dealers will exchange the entrance seat belt buckle free up buttons or the buckle assemblies if wanted. Owners shall be notified through letter beginning April 17.