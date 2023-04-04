Dallas, Texas shooting: 2 injured on Malcolm X Blvd

DALLAS — Dallas police are taking a look right into a taking pictures that injured two other people Sunday night time.
Two other people have been discovered shot and have been taken to a sanatorium. An officer on the scene that night time advised WFAA that one particular person used to be in vital situation. The different particular person used to be most likely grazed from the taking pictures.
No suspects were arrested but in connection to the taking pictures.
No different information is to be had right now.
tale by way of Source link