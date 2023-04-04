Tuesday, April 4, 2023
type here...
Texas

Dallas, Texas shooting: 2 injured on Malcolm X Blvd

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Dallas, Texas shooting: 2 injured on Malcolm X Blvd



DALLAS — Dallas police are taking a look right into a taking pictures that injured two other people Sunday night time.

Two other people have been discovered shot and have been taken to a sanatorium. An officer on the scene that night time advised WFAA that one particular person used to be in vital situation. The different particular person used to be most likely grazed from the taking pictures.

- Advertisement -

No suspects were arrested but in connection to the taking pictures.

No different information is to be had right now.



tale by way of Source link

Previous article
Texas mother suing alleged drunk driver who killed daughter
Next article
Eye on America: Inside the Greenbrier resort, Michelle Miller’s new memoir “Belonging” and more

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks