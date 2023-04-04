Texas mother suing alleged drunk driver who killed daughter

Katey Kirkland, 18, was once killed when police say Donald Gruber drove his truck into the teenager’s room. Her father remains to be hospitalized just about a 12 months later.

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas — The mother of a Tarrant County teenager killed in her bed room through an alleged drunk driver spoke to WFAA for the primary time since suing the suspect and a Lake Worth bar that her lawyers declare overserved him ahead of the crash.

Amy Kirkland is an English trainer at Saginaw High School. The halls in that development really feel very other now than they ever did.

Kirkland’s daughter Katey, 18, was once about to start her senior 12 months there closing August however was once killed tragically ahead of her ultimate 12 months ever began.

“She’ll never have an adult life,” Amy Kirkland stated. “Being a mom to her, all that was taken away, too.”

Kirkland and Katey had been gazing a film on Aug. 7, 2022, of their White Settlement house when she stated the teenager were given bored and went to her room.

Kevin Kirkland, Amy’s husband and a geometry trainer at Boswell High School, was once in every other room towards the entrance of the home.

“I’m pretty sure he was playing video games in the middle room,” Amy Kirkland stated.

"Then all I heard was a loud bang. It sounded like an explosion. All the doors from those bedrooms just exploded out into the hallway. I didn't know exactly what happened, but I knew it was bad," the mother defined.

Bad is an irony.

A truck plowed throughout the entrance of the house, killing Katey and severely injuring her father.

Donald Gruber, 64, was once arrested and has since been indicted on intoxication manslaughter and intoxication attack fees.

Per White Settlement police, Gruber already has 3 earlier DWI convictions.

“I just remember screaming,” Amy Kirkland stated. “You just can’t believe it. Who thinks something like this is going to happen?”

Kevin Kirkland was once taken to the clinic and was once in a coma for 3 months after struggling a aggravating mind damage.

He had a stroke in his proper cerebellum and wanted a craniotomy. Some weeks in the past, an enduring shunt was once positioned in his head to alleviate force from fluid in his mind.

The trainer can stroll with the help of a walker however nonetheless wishes a tracheotomy and gastrointestinal tube.

Kirkland stated her husband can do arithmetic presently and tic-tac-toe, which can be just right indicators of growth.

But the couple nonetheless has an extended street of restoration to regulate.

“It’s hard. I almost feel like a widow that still has my husband,” Kirkland stated. “It’s simply so other as a result of I do not actually have him. There are a large number of unknowns nonetheless in my long run.

Those unknowns and Kirkland’s ache had been all preventable, consistent with the 46-year-old.

A brand new lawsuit filed in opposition to Gruber and the bar he was once at ahead of the deadly crash alleges the authorship of Kirkland’s ache is unchecked indulgence.

The swimsuit alleges that ahead of Gruber and every other lady were given in the back of the wheel, they had been overserved alcohol at The Point on Lake Worth.

The swimsuit claims Gruber was once well known on the eating place and was once identified to drink till he was once intoxicated.

“The Point failed to have properly trained employees, and/or encouraged its employees to ignore the law, in serving Gruber and Cox, which directly led to Katey’s death,” the lawsuit reads.

The lady and house owners of the bar, WILDCAT CANYON, LLC, WOODS INLET, LLC F/Okay/A WOODS INLET CORP., are indexed as defendants within the swimsuit.

An lawyer representing the ones entities did not reply to WFAA’s request for remark, however a reaction has already been filed in courtroom to the swimsuit through that lawyer denying negligence and all allegations.

“Just how irresponsible it was to allow yourself to get drunk enough to do something like that,” Kirkland stated. “The people who served him? It’s not good enough to let him leave. They should definitely be held accountable for what they’ve done. They’re responsible for this.”