Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Game 1 score, recap

DALLAS — Ryan Hartman had simply turned around across the web when a deflected puck got here towards him. He temporarily scored to provide the Minnesota Wild a victory of their playoff opener — a recreation that started Monday evening and dragged into early Tuesday morning.

at 1 a.m. native time, giving the Wild a 3-2 win over the Dallas Stars in a greater than four-hour marathon wherein each 24-year-old goalies had impressive performances.

“Their goalie was fantastic, our goalie was fantastic,” Minnesota trainer Dean Evason mentioned. “Some of the saves that both of them made were, it feels like nobody is going to score, right?”

The game-winner got here after Stars defenseman Thomas Harley had knocked the puck towards the nook, however Colin Miller used to be not able to transparent it. The puck as a substitute ricocheted off Sam Steel’s stick and towards Hartman.

"Just a bounce that went their way," Oettinger said. "We had a couple that didn't go our way and that's hockey. … Tight game and two good teams, and it's going to be a heck of a series."

Game 2 is Wednesday evening in Dallas.

The Stars had simply been became away on an influence play after Frederick Gaudreau’s tripping penalty in opposition to captain Jamie Benn 9:11 into that 2nd additional time. Roope Hintz, who scored on an influence play in the second one length, hit the post and there have been a number of different probabilities earlier than the penalty expired.

Filip Gustavsson stopped 52 photographs for the Wild, together with 12 within the 3rd length and 17 within the first additional time. He began Game 1 forward of three-time Stanley Cup winner Marc-André Fleury after the goalie tandem had break up video games all over lots of the season.

Oettinger had 45 saves for the Stars in his first playoff recreation since a 64-save efficiency in Game 7 within the first spherical ultimate May when top-seeded Calgary scored the collection clincher in additional time.

Veteran Stars center Joe Pavelski left the game midway through the second period after an enormous hit from Matt Dumba, who used to be simplest assessed a minor roughing penalty. Referees had to begin with known as it a five-minute main, however modified it after a long replay evaluation.

The Stars mentioned the 38-year-old Pavelski used to be doing OK afterwards, however his standing for the following recreation used to be unsure.

“I’m not confident for Game 2,” Stars trainer Pete DeBoer mentioned. “He’s okay, he’s walking out of the rink on his own OK.”

Another playoff hit Pavelski took in 2019, when nonetheless with San Jose, helped lead the NHL to enlarge its video evaluation procedure to permit referees to study main consequences and gave them the strategy to scale back them to a minor, as took place at the hit by means of Dumba.

“To be honest, I thought it was a clean hit,” Dumba mentioned. “Shoulder on shoulder. I don’t even know why I got the roughing, probably because I was just in the box already.”

Hintz and Jason Robertson, who within the common season used to be Dallas’ first 100-point scorer, had power-play targets simply over two mins aside for the Stars in the course of the second one length for a 2-1 lead.

Steel tied the sport with about 5 1/2 mins left in the second one length. His wrister got here proper after he had gained a faceoff within the defensive finish after which blocked a shot by means of Robertson.

Kirill Kaprizov had a power-play purpose for the Wild within the ultimate minute of the primary length. He used to be proper in entrance of the online and Oettinger for a nifty deflection of captain Jared Spurgeon’s shot.

Gustav Nyquist, who were given the lend a hand on Steel’s purpose, had a 50-foot shot about 5 mins into the sport that were given previous Oettinger, nicking off the goalie’s glove and ricocheting off the suitable post.

Gustavsson additionally had some pucks at the back of him that didn’t get into the online. In one rapid-fire series about 5 mins into the 3rd length, the Stars had two photographs on purpose, any other puck that went extensive and any other that hit the post when enthusiasts had been already cheering what they concept used to be a purpose.

Hintz scored from above the center of the circles simplest 3 seconds once you have the puck off Benn’s faceoff win to start out the Stars’ first continual play. Benn took the faceoff after Pavelski were given kicked out of the circle to start out the primary continual play.

It took the Stars two times as lengthy to attain — all of six seconds — on their subsequent continual play. Pavelski gained the faceoff, with Miro Heiskanen getting the puck earlier than he dropped it to Robertson for a laser shot thru visitors.

The Stars then killed off two continual performs, the second one on a tripping penalty in opposition to Pavelski, which happened 5 mins earlier than he used to be taken out by means of Dumba’s giant blow.