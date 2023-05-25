Dallas Stars embarrassed on and off the ice in loss to Vegas





The Dallas Stars suffered a devastating defeat in the Western Conference Final collection towards the Vegas Golden Knights. In a 4-0 loss on house ice, the sport was once successfully over when Jamie Benn won a five-minute primary and a sport misconduct for cross-checking an already downed Mark Stone. This incident induced Dallas’ unraveling, permitting a purpose on the ensuing power-play, and therefore ensuing in what Dane Lewis of Locked on Stars referred to as “the most embarrassing loss in Stars history.” Not best did the Stars fail to slim the hole with an early 1-0 deficit, however Benn’s motion may probably consequence in his suspension for up to two video games. Further mishaps for the Stars integrated Evgenii Dadonov’s lower-body damage brought about through a collision with teammate Roope Hintz and consequences levied towards Max Domi for cross-checking and roughing. Dallas was once additional hampered through goalie Jake Oettinger’s incapacity to prevent 3 objectives out of 5 photographs. The scenario grew to become so unstable that lovers started throwing popcorn on to the rink. Although Benn declined to talk to the media post-game, the Stars launched a remark apologizing for the incident. Vegas now leads the collection 3-0, and their win in Game 4 on Thursday may safe their position in the Stanley Cup Final. Whether or no longer Benn makes a go back to the lineup, it stays to be observed if the Stars can flip their fortunes round.