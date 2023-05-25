Parkland shooting ‘feels like five minutes ago’ says father of victim ahead of somber anniversary





During a news conference in Miami, Florida on Thursday afternoon, Gov. Ron DeSantis discussed reforms that would prevent one juror from being able to veto capital punishment for someone convicted of a heinous crime, referencing the case involving Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz. This comes five years after a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida where 14 students and three staff members were killed, 17 were injured, and many families were traumatized. The tragedy sparked a national movement led by young people advocating for stricter gun regulations, which led to new firearm restrictions and measures addressing mental health and school safety being passed in the state. However, trauma still remains for many students and families affected by the shooting. The impact of Cruz’s rampage continues to resonate as state lawmakers are prepared to do away with a requirement that jury recommendations for the death penalty be unanimous, after a jury did not sign off on a death sentence for Cruz.

