





DALLAS — An 11-year-old boy was once killed in a capturing early Saturday morning in North Dallas, in keeping with the Dallas Police Department.

Dallas police mentioned 30-year-old Jakeith Huntley has been arrested in reference to the capturing.

Officers arrived on the 6400 block of Royal Lane at about 2:15 a.m. Saturday and located the boy and a girl have been shot. The 11-year-old boy died on the scene, in keeping with government, and the girl was once transported to a clinic in solid situation.

Huntley was once booked into the Dallas County Jail on a capital homicide price, police mentioned. Huntley’s bail had now not been set as of Saturday afternoon, prison records confirmed.

No further information was once instantly to be had.







