2023 Players Championship TV schedule, channel, coverage, live stream, watch online, golf tee times

A sizzling scorching stretch at the PGA Tour continues this weekend as 44 of the highest 50 avid gamers on the earth convene at TPC Sawgrass once more Saturday morning with pageant proceeding on the 2023 Players Championship. Following a pair super designated occasions, the PGA Tour’s signature tournament is going down just below a month ahead of primary season starts with the 2023 Masters.

Rory McIlroy, a second-place finisher closing week on the Arnold Palmer Invitational, entered as the favourite however briefly fell in the back of in Round 1 as Collin Morikawa and Scottie Scheffler have been a number of the notable names taking on at TPC Sawgrass. Both Morikawa and Scheffler stay in rivalry after second-day motion, regardless that global No. 1 Jon Rahm used to be not able to go into the weekend after retreating because of a abdomen factor.

Round 2 motion concluded Saturday afternoon with Round 3 now formally underway. Check out the entire set of Players Championship tee times.

While attending The Players is a dream for lots of, merely with the ability to watch the development live from house or the place of work is an out of this world deal with each and every yr, and we right here at CBS Sports are overjoyed to deliver you wall-to-wall protection during the week.

Enough speaking about it. Here’s how you’ll watch as a lot of the 2023 Players Championship as imaginable during the weekend. Follow Players Championship live leaderboard protection all day Saturday.

All times Eastern

Round 3 — Saturday, March 11

Day 3 get started time: 7 a.m.

Round 3 get started time: 10:30 a.m.

TV protection: 1-6 p.m. on NBC

TV simulcast live circulate: 1-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try without cost)

Live circulate: 7 a.m. to six p.m. on ESPN+

Featured Holes (Nos. 3, 12, 16, 17) — 8:15 a.m. onward

Featured Groups — 8:30 a.m. onward

Round 4 — Sunday, March 12

Round 4 get started time: 7:45 a.m.

TV protection: 1-6 p.m. on NBC

TV simulcast live circulate: 1-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try without cost)

Live circulate: 7:45 a.m. to six p.m. on ESPN+