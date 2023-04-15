Dallas Police: Teen boy fatally shot at 5800 Highland Hills Drive

Police mentioned this may increasingly have all began over an issue.

DALLAS — A 16-year-old boy is useless after being shot whilst strolling with two different teenagers Thursday night time, the Dallas Police Department (DPD) introduced.

- Advertisement - Police mentioned this may increasingly have all began over an issue.

According to DPD, officials answered to a taking pictures name within the 5800 block of Highland Hills Drive round 8:15 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they discovered a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound and two different unhurt male teenagers.

The 16-year-old sufferer, recognized as Javarius Laquan Davidson, used to be transported to an area health center, the place he later died from his accidents, officials mentioned.

- Advertisement - DPD mentioned the initial investigation made up our minds {that a} workforce of other people, together with Davidson and the 2 different male teenagers, handiest recognized as being 15 and 16 years previous, have been eager about an issue.

DPD mentioned a little while later, as Davidson and two different teenagers he used to be with have been strolling on the street, an unknown suspect shot at them, placing the Davidson.

The suspect then fled the site, police mentioned.

- Advertisement - A neighbor, Frederick Johnson, advised WFAA he knew Davidson and used to be close by when the taking pictures befell.

“I don’t really know what happened. I see a group of dudes running in the back. I told him to go in the house. He went into the house, but his mom told him to go get his sister. And he went to go get his sister and everything went down,” mentioned Johnson.

WFAA additionally spoke with Johnson’s grandfather who spoke concerning the tragic tournament and mentioned it’s important to watch out anywhere you might be at the present time.

“Be aware of your surroundings, because you can go anywhere and anything can happen this day in time… Go to the store, go to the mall, go to the movies, church, anywhere. It’s crazy out here,” he advised WFAA.

No description of the suspect has been launched through police.

The names of the 2 unhurt teenagers aren’t being launched because of their ages, police mentioned.

The investigation into the deadly taking pictures is ongoing. Police are asking somebody with information relating to this crime to name Detective Phillip Wheeler at 214-671-3686 or e mail at [email protected]