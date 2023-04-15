FBI Director Visits Houston Field Office, Addresses Violent Crime and Makes Top Ten Fugitive Announcement — FBI

FBI Director Christopher Wray visited the FBI Houston Field Office, which covers 40 southeast Texas counties together with Harris and Montgomery, and participated in a news convention with native media. The Director mentioned the FBI’s position in combatting violent crime within the house, the price of regulation enforcement activity forces and introduced the addition of FBI Houston fugitive Wilver Villegas-Palomino to the Bureau’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives checklist.



During the shuttle, Director Wray met with native regulation enforcement companions to verify the FBI’s persisted dedication to battle the emerging epidemic of violent crime within the house and expressed his appreciation for his or her persisted strengthen and collaboration.



Among the violent crime successes the Director touted are the hot federal indictments of six Houston gang contributors charged with the use of a firearm to dedicate homicide in help of racketeering and the arrest of 7 different Houston gang contributors for conspiracy to dedicate interference with trade by means of theft, conspiracy to own with intent to distribute, and wearing a weapon with regards to a drug trafficking offense.



“We’re focused not only on our collective long-term goals to combat the gangs and criminal organizations but also on more immediate steps we can take to make the community safer—which means charging violent offenders and keeping them off the streets,” mentioned FBI Director Christopher Wray. “These successes wouldn’t have been possible without the combined work of all our law enforcement partners—at every level—here in the Houston area.”



“Houston is our nation’s fourth largest city, and as the city continues to grow, so do threats and crimes of all type—violent, cyber, counterintelligence, and health care fraud,” mentioned James Smith, particular agent in control of the FBI Houston Field Office. “We always welcome the opportunity for the Director to hear about and see first-hand the great work the women and men of FBI Houston, and our partners, are doing to curb crime and stay ahead of evolving threats.”



Director Wray makes common visits to the FBI box workplaces and in another country prison attachés to fulfill with workers and obtain briefs on native problems and crime traits, in addition to to collaborate with companions.