Dallas ISD requires clear backpacks for all students in 2023-2024







The district has introduced that it’ll be imposing a brand new coverage designed to toughen the safety of its campuses. As a part of the measure, students will probably be required to make use of clear backpacks.

However, the district emphasised that the clear backpack coverage on my own isn't sufficient to make sure entire safety and that the measure is amongst a number of updates to toughen scholar and campus protection. In a news unencumber issued on Wednesday, May 31, the district stated that the brand new rule will probably be applied along different measures.

The district additionally stated that it’ll be offering each and every scholar with a sturdy clear backpack for free of charge to strengthen households, despite the fact that oldsters can nonetheless acquire their very own for their youngsters. The district added that whilst mesh backpacks will probably be accredited, it prefers that students use clear ones.

Students can be allowed to have a small, non-clear pouch inside of their clear backpacks to carry pieces equivalent to mobile phones, cash, and hygiene merchandise. Previously, the district best required clear backpacks for students in 6th thru twelfth grade beginning in the 2022-2023 college yr.

