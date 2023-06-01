JPMorgan Tries to Deflect Blame for Long Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein

Two of the highest-ranking executives at JPMorgan Chase pointed arms in different places and denied having had wisdom of Jeffrey Epstein’s lengthy historical past of sexually abusing teenage women and younger girls, as they sought to deflect accusations that the financial institution overlooked more than one warnings concerning the disgraced financier.
Testimony launched in contemporary days from Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan’s longtime leader government, and Mary Erdoes, head of the asset and wealth control workforce, has painted an image of company leaders who hardly communicated with one some other a few guy who would turn into some of the financial institution’s maximum infamous consumers. The feedback have been made in depositions comparable to two proceedings towards the financial institution.
JPMorgan has many times denied having any wisdom of Mr. Epstein’s illicit process. The proceedings introduced by way of Mr. Epstein’s sufferers and the federal government of the U.S. Virgin Islands declare that for just about 15 years, the country’s largest lender most commonly appeared previous caution indicators that Mr. Epstein used to be financing illicit sexual actions at his palatial flats in New York, Florida and the Virgin Islands.
Those indicators, maximum significantly huge money withdrawals, raised warnings inside the financial institution. The fits, filed in Manhattan federal courtroom, contend that JPMorgan selected to stay Mr. Epstein as a shopper for goodbye as a result of he used to be bringing industry to the financial institution.
Mr. Dimon’s deposition used to be taken Friday, however a redacted transcript used to be launched on Wednesday and reviewed by way of The New York Times. It displays he many times denied assembly or speaking with Mr. Epstein. He additionally stated he had no recollection of being briefed by way of any of his best lieutenants on any problems with Mr. Epstein, together with his 2008 conviction in Florida on a price of soliciting prostitution from a teenage lady — an offense that pressured him to sign in as a intercourse culprit.
Widely considered one of the crucial tough executives on Wall Street, Mr. Dimon stated he had slightly heard of Mr. Epstein earlier than his July 2019 arrest on federal intercourse trafficking fees, even if Mr. Epstein — who used to be price some $600 million when he died — used to be incessantly tabloid fodder as a result of his friendship with Prince Andrew and the rich males who related to him, together with Bill Gates, the investor Leon Black and the tech billionaire Peter Thiel. .
“I don’t recall knowing anything about Jeffrey Epstein until the stories broke sometime in 2019, and I was surprised that I didn’t even — had never even heard of the guy, pretty much. And how involved he was with so many people,” Mr. Dimon stated all the way through the all-day deposition taken at JPMorgan’s headquarters in Manhattan.
The financial institution stopped doing industry with Mr. Epstein in 2013.
Ms. Erdoes, in a deposition taken in March that used to be additionally reviewed by way of The Times, stated the verdict to brush aside Mr. Epstein as a buyer used to be made following an annual evaluate of his accounts as a result of he have been deemed a “high risk client” by way of the financial institution. The evaluate happened a number of months after James E. Staley, who have been a best personal banker at JPMorgan, left the financial institution in January 2013.
Ms. Erdoes stated the verdict to prevent doing industry with Mr. Epstein used to be made more straightforward with Mr. Staley long gone from the financial institution.
“Mr. Staley was Mr. Epstein’s advocate in the bank and was the senior relationship manager for Mr. Epstein,” Ms. Erdoes stated. “And without someone there advocating for Mr. Epstein and the situation that I viewed, I was exiting Mr. Epstein.”
The depositions replicate one thing of a blame recreation at JPMorgan, with some suggesting that Mr. Staley will have to have recognized about Mr. Epstein’s intercourse trafficking, and that he had the obligation to let others know. JPMorgan has one at a time sued Mr. Staley in a bid to dangle him liable for any damages it should have to pay.
Mr. Staley, who’s scheduled to be deposed once subsequent week, has argued in courtroom papers that he did not anything fallacious or beside the point. His legal professionals didn’t go back requests for remark
In a commentary on Wednesday, JPMorgan stated it regretted having Mr. Epstein as a shopper.
“Had the firm believed he was engaged in an ongoing sex trafficking operation, Epstein would not have been retained as a client,” the commentary stated.
David Boies, a legal professional for Mr. Epstein’s sufferers suing the financial institution, stated Ms. Erdoes and others at JPMorgan, “were fully aware of Epstein’s large cash withdrawals and Epstein’s sex trafficking. If, as he claims, Mr. Dimon was the only person in New York who never heard of Epstein before July 2019, that is an indictment, not a defense.”
So a ways, dozens of depositions had been taken within the litigation. Judge Jed S. Rakoff of Federal District Court in Manhattan has put them on a quick monitor, with Mr. Dimon’s some of the final to be taken of financial institution staff.
In Ms. Erdoes’s deposition, parts of which have been previous reported by way of The Washington Post, she stated she in my view knowledgeable Mr. Epstein that she used to be disregarding him as a shopper in summer time 2013, all the way through a seek advice from to his Manhattan house. She stated it used to be simplest the second one time she had met him in individual.
Ms. Erdoes stated she used to be no longer glad with Mr. Epstein’s clarification that enormous money withdrawals have been related only together with his air trip. But when legal professionals for the sufferers requested her whether or not the withdrawals can have been for bills to “women and girls,” Ms. Erdoes stated she wasn’t positive what Mr. Epstein did with the budget.
When requested why an identical money withdrawals by way of Mr. Epstein had no longer led to his dismissal previous, Ms. Erdoes stated she wasn’t “privy to those discussions.” Mr. Dimon stated he used to be by no means knowledgeable that some inside the financial institution have been enthusiastic about Mr. Epstein’s money withdrawals going again so far as 2006.
Mr. Dimon additionally stated Stephen Cutler, the financial institution’s common recommend from 2007 to 2015, by no means raised any considerations with him about Mr. Epstein. He stated that he believed Ms. Erdoes and Mr. Cutler “were both trying to do the right thing” with the information they’d on the time.
But a courtroom record filed within the litigation suggests Mr. Epstein’s transactions had raised caution indicators inside the financial institution for a few years. In the record — to start with filed publicly however now beneath seal — JPMorgan stated dozens of financial institution staff have been all in favour of figuring out whether or not suspicious process experiences, or SARs, will have to be filed about a few of Mr. Epstein’s transactions from 2000 to 2019.
The record presented no main points on the ones transactions. Banks document SARs with U.S. regulators to alert them to conceivable cash laundering, fraud or different criminal activity.
The similar record additionally reported that during fall 2019 the financial institution’s board of administrators held two conferences to talk about “Epstein-related issues.” The record didn’t supply any information on the ones conferences, which came about in a while after Mr. Epstein’s dying. The record famous that all the way through the 15 years the financial institution did industry with Mr. Epstein, the board by no means met to talk about the financial institution’s dealings with him.
The board conferences came visiting the time that quite a lot of news organizations, together with The Times, have been reporting at the financial institution’s dating with Mr. Epstein and his shut ties with Mr. Staley.
Mr. Dimon stated looking back that he needed he and others had recognized extra about Mr. Epstein’s crimes. He stated that the financial institution’s involvement with the intercourse culprit ranks as one among its larger reputational hits however that the financial institution will have to no longer be held liable for Mr. Epstein’s sins.
“I think what happened to these women is atrocious,” he stated. “I wouldn’t mind personally apologizing to them, not because we committed the crime. We did not. And not because we believe we’re responsible, but that any potential thing, what little role that we could have eased it or helped catch it quicker or something like that.”