JPMorgan Tries to Deflect Blame for Long Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein

Mr. Dimon’s deposition used to be taken Friday, however a redacted transcript used to be launched on Wednesday and reviewed by way of The New York Times. It displays he many times denied assembly or speaking with Mr. Epstein. He additionally stated he had no recollection of being briefed by way of any of his best lieutenants on any problems with Mr. Epstein, together with his 2008 conviction in Florida on a price of soliciting prostitution from a teenage lady — an offense that pressured him to sign in as a intercourse culprit.

Widely considered one of the crucial tough executives on Wall Street, Mr. Dimon stated he had slightly heard of Mr. Epstein earlier than his July 2019 arrest on federal intercourse trafficking fees, even if Mr. Epstein — who used to be price some $600 million when he died — used to be incessantly tabloid fodder as a result of his friendship with Prince Andrew and the rich males who related to him, together with Bill Gates, the investor Leon Black and the tech billionaire Peter Thiel. .

“I don’t recall knowing anything about Jeffrey Epstein until the stories broke sometime in 2019, and I was surprised that I didn’t even — had never even heard of the guy, pretty much. And how involved he was with so many people,” Mr. Dimon stated all the way through the all-day deposition taken at JPMorgan’s headquarters in Manhattan.

The financial institution stopped doing industry with Mr. Epstein in 2013.

Ms. Erdoes, in a deposition taken in March that used to be additionally reviewed by way of The Times, stated the verdict to brush aside Mr. Epstein as a buyer used to be made following an annual evaluate of his accounts as a result of he have been deemed a “high risk client” by way of the financial institution. The evaluate happened a number of months after James E. Staley, who have been a best personal banker at JPMorgan, left the financial institution in January 2013.

Ms. Erdoes stated the verdict to prevent doing industry with Mr. Epstein used to be made more straightforward with Mr. Staley long gone from the financial institution.