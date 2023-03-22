Dallas Cowboys sign former Tampa Bay RB Ronald Jones II

Jones has an area connection, having performed highschool soccer at McKinney North.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys have signed a brand new operating again to assist them out subsequent season, and a two-time Super Bowl champion at that.

The Cowboys have signed Ronald Jones II, assets showed. He maximum just lately performed a season with the Kansas City Chiefs, profitable closing month's Super Bowl with the crew. Before that, he had performed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, whom he had additionally gained a Super Bowl with.

This upcoming season shall be Jones’ 6th within the NFL, and he has had 20 occupation touchdowns. He had his absolute best yr in 2020 with the Bucs, with 192 carries, 978 yards and seven touchdowns. However, he didn’t play in any respect in 2021 because of harm and simplest performed 4 video games for the season he was once signed with the Chiefs.

Jones has native ties to the Dallas-Fort Worth space. While he was once born in Georgia, he performed highschool soccer in McKinney at McKinney North High School, in addition to operating monitor. He signed to play with the University of Southern California after highschool, the place he performed for 3 seasons sooner than getting into the 2018 NFL Draft.