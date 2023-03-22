Syria says Israel attacked Aleppo airport, no casualties

Syria’s state news company says an Israeli airstrike focused the world airport within the northern town of Aleppo, striking it out of provider in the second one assault at the facility this month

DAMASCUS, Syria — An Israeli airstrike early Wednesday focused the world airport within the northern Syrian town of Aleppo, inflicting subject material injury and striking it out of provider, Syria’s state news company reported. It was once the second one assault at the facility this month.

SANA quoted an unnamed army legit as announcing Israeli warplanes fired the missiles towards Aleppo, Syria’s biggest town and as soon as business middle, whilst flying over the Mediterranean Sea. It didn’t point out any casualties.

Bassem Mansour, head of Syria’s civil aviation, informed the pro-government Sham FM radio station the strike broken the airport’s runway and put the power out of provider. Repair paintings has began, he stated, including thet “the airport will resume work within a short period.”

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition battle track, stated that as well as the airport, the airstrike additionally destroyed a close-by hands depot of Iran-backed militiamen.

The airport has been a key channel for the waft of assist into the rustic after the Feb. 6 earthquake hit Turkey and Syria, killing over 50,000 other people, together with greater than 6,000 in Syria.

Earlier this month, an Israeli airstrike put the airport out of provider for a number of days and flights have been rerouted to 2 different airports in war-torn Syria till the wear was once fastened.

Israel has performed loads of moves on goals within government-controlled portions of Syria lately, together with assaults at the Damascus and Aleppo airports, however hardly recognizes or discusses the operations.

Israel has said, then again, that it goals bases of Iran-allied militant teams, reminiscent of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which has despatched 1000’s of opponents to toughen Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces.

Along with airports, Israel has additionally focused seaports in government-held spaces, an obvious try to save you Iranian hands shipments to militant teams subsidized by means of Tehran, together with Hezbollah.