Dallas Cowboys player Isaac Alarcon switching to defensive line

The local of Mexico is shifting from the offensive line to the defensive squad, in accordance to the crew.

FRISCO, Texas — Isaac Alarcón, who joined the Dallas Cowboys in the course of the NFL’s International Pathway Program as an offensive lineman, is switching to the defensive aspect of the ball as he continues his adventure to creating a 53-man roster.

The 24-year-old local of Mexico, who is recently at the Cowboys' apply squad, will now be dashing the quarterback at the defensive line, in accordance to the crew.

Will McClay, the crew’s vice chairman of player group of workers, spoke to DallasCowboys.com about what led to the location trade.

“Issac is a big, strong and athletic player and has physical skill set to play offensive line or defensive line,” McClay mentioned. “He did some things on scout team defense toward the end of the season that opened defensive coaches eyes to give him a serious look on defense. His time working with OL will also give him an understanding about what they are trying to do to him on defense.”

Alarcón turned into a fan favourite after he was once profiled on HBO's "Hard Knocks" collection when the Cowboys had been featured in 2021. He and his circle of relatives had been spotlighted in the course of the collection, which integrated appearing his circle of relatives cheering for him all over a preseason recreation.

He was once additionally recognized for the funny word, “I wanna try the cake,” which he mentioned because the crew celebrated Dak Prescott’s birthday with a cake all over apply.

“I wanna try the cake” After observing Zeke and Dak combat with the QB’s birthday cake, OT Isaac Alarcon sought after to take a look at it 💀

—

Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys is streaming on @hbomax pic.twitter.com/WsfbN9q46H — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) August 11, 2021

Alarcón first joined Dallas in 2020 in the course of the NFL’s International Pathway Program, which provides world athletes a possibility to sign up for an NFL roster. It additionally supplies roster exemptions for groups with those gamers in this system.

While he hasn't joined the 53-man roster in 3 years, he is persisted to be part of Dallas' apply squad.