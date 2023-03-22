Lawyer: 29-year-old who posed as teen student was lonely

The attorney for a 29-year-old girl accused of the usage of false paperwork to sign up as a New Jersey highschool student says she did so as a result of she was lonely

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — A 29-year-old girl accused of the usage of false paperwork to sign up as a New Jersey highschool student and attend some categories over a four-day length did so as a result of she was lonely and longed to go back to her days with pals in class, her attorney mentioned.

The girl pleaded now not to blame Monday to a fee of offering a false govt report. Her attorney mentioned she is aware of she made a mistake and has carried out to go into a pretrial intervention program that at last may result in the fee being pushed aside. She’s due again in courtroom in May.

The girl is a South Korean citizen who got here to the United States through herself when she was 16 to wait a personal boarding faculty, the attorney mentioned. She later graduated from Rutgers University in 2019.

The attorney mentioned his shopper had no nefarious intentions when she enrolled at New Brunswick High School in January. She was simply looking for to go back to “a spot of protection and inviting and an atmosphere that she seems to be again on fondly,” he said.

Authorities have said the woman got the phone numbers of students who helped her find her way through the school and continued to text some of them days after her ruse was discovered. She was barred from entering school grounds in the district, and officials have advised students to not have any contact with her.

The girl supplied district officers with a false start certificates when she enrolled, officers have mentioned. The district has just about 10,000 scholars.