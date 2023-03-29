Dallas Cowboys bringing back Johnathan Hankins

Dallas got Hankins in a industry with the Las Vegas Raiders final October.
FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys’ busy offseason continues.
The group is bringing back defensive take on Johnathan Hankins on a brand new deal. The deal is reportedly for 12 months.
Dallas got Hankins final October by the use of a industry with the Las Vegas Raiders. He was once an unrestricted loose agent previous to Wednesday’s signing.
Hankins was once a great addition to the group as he introduced extra intensity to the line of defense and to the run protection.
Dallas’ protection were lacking an area eater at the internal in their line of defense for years and Hankins got here in to lend a hand forestall the bleeding for a unit that was once porous in opposition to the run. Hankins performed in best 5 video games with the Cowboys, however he helped stay Vander Esch blank to run and chase ball carriers.
In two of the 4 video games that Hankins neglected with damage, the Cowboys gave up 192 and 151 yards, respectively, at the flooring.
The Cowboys were operating the telephones this offseason via trades, re-signings and including new faces via loose company.
Dallas traded for veteran stars CB Stephon Gilmore and WR Brandin Cooks and signed loose brokers OL Chuma Edoga, RB Ronald Jones and LS Trent Sieg.
The Cowboys additionally re-signed RB Rico Dowdle, DE Dante Fowler, CB C.J.Goodwin, DT Takk McKinley and key defensive items in LB Leighton Vander Esch and S Donavan Wilson.
