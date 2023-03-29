ICC CWC Qualifier Play-off 2023: Gerhard Erasmus drives Namibia to a thrilling win over Papua New Guinea

In a thrilling come upon on the United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek, Namibia defeated Papua New Guinea through 48 runs in Match 5 of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off 2023.

Put in to bat, Namibia had a unbelievable get started, with Niko Davin scoring 90 runs off 79 balls, together with 13 fours and a six. However, captain Gerhard Erasmus was once the standout performer with the bat, smashing 125 runs off 113 deliveries, laced up with 11 fours and 5 sixes as Namibia set a mammoth goal of 381/8 of their 50 overs.

In reaction, Papua New Guinea misplaced opener Tony Ura within the 2d over earlier than Kiplin Doriga (47 runs off 39 balls) and Sese Bau (54 runs off 44 balls) placed on a respectable partnership. Assad Vala contributed 57 runs off 61 balls, but it surely was once Charles Amini‘s blistering century (109 runs) that kept PNG in the game. However, their chase was ultimately cut short as they were bowled out for 333 runs in 46.2 overs.

Namibia’s bowling assault was once led through Bernard Scholtz, who picked up 3 wickets for 67 runs in his 10 overs. Ruben Trumpelmann and skipper Gerhard additionally contributed with 3 and a couple of wickets, respectively.