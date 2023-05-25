CSU East Bay professor Jennifer Tran annouces run for Rep. Barbara Lee’s congressional seat

An East Bay professor and Oakland resident, Jennifer Tran, is now operating as a candidate for U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee’s congressional seat. Tran, who teaches at California State University East Bay in Hayward, vows to fortify operating households and put an finish to systemic problems within the East Bay, together with protection considerations. Born and raised in Oakland because the daughter of Vietnamese refugees, Tran believes that the rustic must deal with neighborhood problems like protection and homelessness on a federal stage.

According to Tran, the East Bay neighborhood can’t wait any further. The space is in a disaster and wishes a federal chief with grassroots enjoy like her. If elected, she’s going to prioritize the security and well-being of citizens, letting them flourish and be supported. Other applicants operating for Lee’s seat come with Lateefah Simon, a board member of BART, Alameda Vice Mayor Tony Daysog, Denard Ingram, chair of Oakland’s Housing, Residential Rent and Relocation Board, and Tim Sanchez, an entrepreneur, small trade proprietor, active-duty provider member and fiscal products and services skilled.

All of the applicants vying for Lee’s seat are Democrats, together with Tran. Congresswoman Lee is operating for the U.S. Senate seat held via Dianne Feinstein, who is not going to search re-election in 2024. Simon introduced her run for Lee’s seat in February, and Ingram plans to release his marketing campaign on June 1st. Simon claims to be a veteran organizer and outspoken suggest for civil rights and social justice, whilst Tran highlights her enjoy navigating other programs and establishments to unravel East Bay problems like housing, healthcare, protection, and homelessness.

Tran attended public faculty in Oakland and Bishop O’Dowd High School, gained her bachelor’s levels in city research and making plans, ethnic research from the University of California, San Diego, and earned her doctorate stage from the University of Southern California. As president of the Oakland Vietnamese Chamber of Commerce, she secured investment all the way through the pandemic to supply language help, psychological well being fortify, and culturally delicate support to East Bay small trade homeowners who’re immigrants, minorities, and girls. When requested about healthcare, Tran shared her fortify for common healthcare.