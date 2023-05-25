American tourist loses foot in shark attack off Turks and Caicos Islands





An American tourist has suffered a damning shark attack off the coast of Turks and Caicos Islands, ensuing in the lack of her foot. The sufferer, a 22-year-old girl from Connecticut, was once reportedly snorkeling in the Caribbean waters on the time of the attack, which came about all the way through her commencement celebrations from Yale University. The incident has been reported by means of CBS News, and highlights the risks of taking part in aquatic actions in the neighborhood of sharks. To keep up-to-date with breaking news, are living occasions, and unique reporting, join browser notifications as of late.

