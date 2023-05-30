Criminal charges filed against Alec Baldwin, weapons technician in “Rust” shooting





Alec Baldwin and Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the “Rust” armorer, have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on a movie set in New Mexico. Court documents show that they were found to have deviated repeatedly from known safety standards, and six live rounds of ammunition were found on the set. The charges allege reckless disregard for safety and carry mandatory prison sentences because the offense was committed with a gun. Steve Wolf, a film weapons safety expert, explains the difference between live and “dummy” rounds. Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed maintain their innocence. The charges mark a stunning turn of events for Baldwin, an A-list actor with a 40-year career.

