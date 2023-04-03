Crash between semi-tanker truck and bus leaves 1 dead, 9 hospitalized

FORT MEADE, Fla. — A crash between a semi-tanker truck and a white grove employee shipping bus left one particular person lifeless and more than one others injured Monday morning.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office stated the crash happened on U.S. Highway 98 East at Adams Road in Fort Meade.

Out of 38 folks at the bus, one particular person gave up the ghost, 4 have been trauma alerted to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center and 4 have been taken to Sebring (*9*).

The driving force of the semi-tanker was once taken to Bartow Regional Medical Center.

The explanation for the crash is unknown right now, and the street stays closed. PCSO is calling drivers to make use of exchange routes till additional realize.