Bourbon-molasses glaze recipe gives ham big flavor and a little shine

Bourbon-Molasses Glazed Ham Total time:1 hour 45 minutes Servings:12 to 16

If you’re searching for a very simple primary to serve for a vacation, a party or a crowd of folks any day of the week, ham is it. Most of the hams you spot on the shop are able to consume, so it’s essential merely warmth, slice and move to your merry manner, however including a glaze throughout the warming level is a simple technique to give the beef a spice up of flavor and a stunning sheen. With Easter at the horizon, right here’s a bourbon-molasses glaze that can do exactly that.

Ham high quality in large part comes all the way down to water content material, which can also be made up our minds by way of the labels “ham,” “ham with natural juices,” “ham, water added” and “ham and water product,” indicating the volume of water in expanding order. Pure “ham” is your best possible wager when it comes to flavor and texture, however “ham with natural juices” is more cost effective for those who’re on a funds. If you’ll, keep away from the opposite two classes.

Next, you wish to have to come to a decision if you need a bone-in or boneless ham. Ham with the bone is reasonably extra flavorful (plus you’ll use the bone to make shares and soups), however the ease of carving boneless hams may well be definitely worth the sacrifice. A 3rd possibility is bone-in, spiral-cut ham if you need the most productive of each worlds.

In phrases of glazes, the store-bought jars my folks foisted upon me have at all times tasted synthetic. Or possibly it used to be the purple dye they regularly integrated that made them glance synthetic that grew to become me off. Regardless, all you in reality want to make a ham glaze at house is a sweetener — to steadiness the saltiness of the beef — and flavorings.

This glaze — that includes bourbon, molasses, brown sugar, Dijon mustard and spices — got here to me after I threw it in combination for a Christmas dinner potluck. It’s been caught in my head ever since.

Bourbon has a tendency to have a trace of sweetness. Molasses has a sour, earthy, wealthy sugariness that I like, and I pair it with brown sugar (which already accommodates some molasses) to play up the bourbon’s flavor. Last, mustard, herbs and spices upload savory notes to spherical out the glaze and make you need to consume it by way of the spoonful. (You can exchange the bourbon with apple cider or a fruit juice, akin to orange or pineapple, for those who choose a nonalcoholic glaze.)

While there are a few other strategies in relation to heating and glazing a ham, my go-to is to put it in a reasonable oven, exposed, and brush it with the glaze each and every 15 to twenty mins till the beef is warmed thru and has a shiny, lacquer-like coating.

The key to good fortune is including water to the ground of the pan to stay the sugars within the glaze from burning (which is helping with cleanup) and to forestall the ham from drying out (no one likes a dry ham). Before you understand it, you’ll have a stunning centerpiece worthy of any dinner desk.

Bourbon-Molasses Glazed Ham

Storage: Refrigerate leftovers for as much as 4 days.

1/4 cup bourbon whiskey

1/4 cup unsulfured molasses (now not blackstrap)

1/4 cup packed gentle or darkish brown sugar

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon freshly floor black pepper

Pinch nice salt

One (4-pound) cooked ham

1/4 cup water, plus extra as wanted

Position a rack in the course of the oven and preheat to 350 levels.

In a small saucepan over medium-high warmth, mix the bourbon, molasses, brown sugar, mustard, thyme, garlic powder, black pepper and salt and carry to a boil. Cook, stirring frequently, till the sugar has dissolved and the glaze has thickened reasonably, about 2 mins.

Using a sharp paring knife, ranking the ham by way of making crosshatch cuts in all places the outside about 1/2 inch deep and 1/2 inch aside, developing a sq. or diamond development. Place the ham minimize facet up in a baking pan, upload the water to the ground of the pan and brush the ham in all places with about a quarter of the glaze.

Bake the ham, brushing with extra glaze each and every 15 to twenty mins till all of it’s used up and including extra water to the pan if it will get dry, to forestall the glaze from burning, about 1 hour half-hour overall, or till the ham is well browned and caramelized.

Remove the ham from the oven and let sit down for 10 to fifteen mins sooner than cutting and serving.

Per serving (4 oz), in accordance with 16 with a boneless ham

Calories: 225; Total Fat: 9 g; Saturated Fat: 3 g; Cholesterol: 65 mg; Sodium: 1,614 mg; Carbohydrates: 8 g; Dietary Fiber: 0 g; Sugar: 6 g; Protein: 25 g

This research is an estimate in accordance with to be had components and this preparation. It must now not change for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s recommendation.

Recipe from body of workers creator Aaron Hutcherson.

Tested by way of Aaron Hutcherson; electronic mail inquiries to [email protected].

