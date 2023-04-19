CPS case closes on Texas HS football players sick with rhabdo

John Harrell resigned from the Rockwall-Heath football program after a couple of players have been recognized with rhabdomyolysis previous this 12 months.

Editor's word: The video above is from a file on March 2, 2023.

A former North Texas highschool football trainer who resigned following the hospitalization of a couple of student-athletes is not underneath investigation by means of Child Protective Services, resources instructed WFAA.

CPS have been investigating former Rockwall-Heath High School trainer John Harrell and the football program after players have been recognized with rhabdomyolysis, or rhabdo, following an offseason exercise on Jan. 6, 2023.

A 3rd-party investigation showed the analysis, consistent with the Rockwall Independent School District. “Investigators found sufficient evidence existed to support a finding that the offseason workout plan was implemented in a way that negatively affected the physical health of some football student athletes… in violation of Rockwall ISD Board Policy,” the district mentioned in a letter to folks.

Rhabdo is a serious breakdown of muscles that releases a dangerous protein into the bloodstream. In critical instances, it may purpose everlasting injury and even be deadly.

Two oldsters who spoke to WFAA in January mentioned their 15-year-old sons have been required to do 368 push-ups all over their athletic length and have been hospitalized with rhabdo for a mixed 11 days. The oldsters mentioned the gang was once doing conditioning and made 23 errors over 60 mins all over the prescribed exercise. As a end result, athletes have been disciplined with one set of 16 push-ups consistent with each mistake, they mentioned.

Rockwall ISD introduced on March 1 that Harrell submitted his resignation as the pinnacle football trainer and athletic campus coordinator at Rockwall-Heath.

Along with the third-party investigation, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (CPS) additionally turned into concerned.

A CPS supply instructed WFAA that the dept’s investigation has closed and that Harrell is probably not going through any punishment from the company.

Details on the CPS investigation weren’t launched.