CPS case closes on Texas HS football players sick with rhabdo

John Harrell resigned from the Rockwall-Heath football program after a couple of players have been recognized with rhabdomyolysis previous this 12 months.
HEATH, Texas — Editor’s word: The video above is from a file on March 2, 2023.
A former North Texas highschool football trainer who resigned following the hospitalization of a couple of student-athletes is not underneath investigation by means of Child Protective Services, resources instructed WFAA.
CPS have been investigating former Rockwall-Heath High School trainer John Harrell and the football program after players have been recognized with rhabdomyolysis, or rhabdo, following an offseason exercise on Jan. 6, 2023.
A 3rd-party investigation showed the analysis, consistent with the Rockwall Independent School District. “Investigators found sufficient evidence existed to support a finding that the offseason workout plan was implemented in a way that negatively affected the physical health of some football student athletes… in violation of Rockwall ISD Board Policy,” the district mentioned in a letter to folks.
Rhabdo is a serious breakdown of muscles that releases a dangerous protein into the bloodstream. In critical instances, it may purpose everlasting injury and even be deadly.
Two oldsters who spoke to WFAA in January mentioned their 15-year-old sons have been required to do 368 push-ups all over their athletic length and have been hospitalized with rhabdo for a mixed 11 days. The oldsters mentioned the gang was once doing conditioning and made 23 errors over 60 mins all over the prescribed exercise. As a end result, athletes have been disciplined with one set of 16 push-ups consistent with each mistake, they mentioned.
Rockwall ISD introduced on March 1 that Harrell submitted his resignation as the pinnacle football trainer and athletic campus coordinator at Rockwall-Heath.
Along with the third-party investigation, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (CPS) additionally turned into concerned.
A CPS supply instructed WFAA that the dept’s investigation has closed and that Harrell is probably not going through any punishment from the company.
Details on the CPS investigation weren’t launched.
On March 20, Rockwall ISD introduced that Rodney Webb would take over as head football trainer at Rockwall-Heath. Webb was once up to now at Rockwall High School and Denton Guyer, the place he led that program to the state championship recreation in 2021.
tale by means of Source link