USF launches mobile “Mo-Bull” health clinic

The University of South Florida has introduced a brand new mobile healthcare unit, named Mo-Bull Nurse Medical Clinic, aimed toward offering higher get admission to to healthcare services and products to underserved populations within the Tampa Bay Area. The unit used to be rolled out on Wednesday and is meant to supply hospital therapy to sufferers without reference to their talent to pay or insurance coverage standing, together with those that are uninsured or homeless. The clinic may be designed to serve as as a scientific coaching web site for undergraduate nursing scholars, with two examination rooms, a lab, and diagnostic middle. The Director of Clinical Practice at USF, Kumar Jairamdas, said that the clinic will serve as as a number one care supplier clinic on wheels, appearing health screenings, annual physicals, ill and neatly visits, sports activities physicals, being pregnant urinalysis, flu and strep assessments. The unit will get started serving Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties this summer time, focused on 5 essential spaces of want. Nursing scholars, like Stephanie Mago, hope the unit will supply alternatives for underrepresented communities to obtain healthcare services and products.