Cowboys select RB Deuce Vaughn and his emotional father gets to make the call from team’s draft room

After the Dallas Cowboys launched Ezekiel Elliott, it used to be just a subject of time ahead of they added any other operating again to their roster. Tony Pollard, who suffered a damaged leg all through the team’s playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, used to be best again on a one-year franchise tag. On Saturday night, the Cowboys in any case added a operating again in the draft, settling on former Kansas State operating again Deuce Vaughn with the No. 212 general select.

The number of Vaughn is particular as a result of his father, Chris, is the Cowboys’ assistant director of school scouting, and he used to be in the draft room serving to the workforce make its alternatives. When his son used to be decided on, Vaughn’s father used to be moved to tears, and Deuce went round the room hugging everybody he may just in finding. The workforce then put Vaughn on the telephone to tell his son that they might now be individuals of the identical group.

At Kansas State, Vaughn’s productiveness used to be spectacular, with 3,604 yards and 34 touchdowns on 651 carries and 1,280 yards and 9 extra rankings on his 116 receptions over the previous 3 years. However, he used to be now not decided on in the early rounds, most likely as a result of he’s the smallest participant in the historical past of the NFL Scouting Combine, weighing in at simply 5-5 1/4 and 179 kilos.

Despite his dimension, Vaughn is a sturdy participant, with Kansas State trainer Chris Klieman praising his fearlessness and talent to run inside of. Klieman famous that Vaughn is underrated as a operating again between the tackles, exemplified through his knack for turning doable losses into features.

Due to his stature and alma mater, Vaughn has drawn comparisons to Darren Sproles, a former NFL all-purpose playmaker and one in every of the absolute best receiving backs in fresh reminiscence. If the Cowboys can get identical manufacturing from Vaughn, this select will likely be thought to be a house run in lots of circles, together with Vaughn’s personal family.