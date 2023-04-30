Snooker’s biggest EVER match-fixing hearing will begin on Monday

The biggest match-fixing hearing in snooker historical past will begin on Monday

The biggest match-fixing hearing in snooker historical past begins on Monday with 10 Chinese gamers dealing with an array of fees that might result in long bans.

But even though former World Snooker Tour chairman Barry Hearn regrets the problem may just detract from the arena championship, he insists that there’s a larger image — with governing our bodies ready to just accept dangerous headlines to root out corruption.

He stated: ‘It is very unfortunate that this match-fixing hearing is starting during the world championship. I would have very much preferred it to be cleared up as quickly as possible.

‘I don’t need to pre-empt any selections. But even supposing there are some discovered responsible and banned because of this, and we’re harm within the quick time period and lose some gamers… what a remark of the balls of World Snooker.

‘I can tell you now, there are a lot of other sporting associations that would not be doing what we are doing here.

Former UK Championship winner Zhao Xintong (left) and Masters winner Yan Bingtao (right) are among the 10 currently suspended Chinese players set to appear at the historic hearing

‘I am actually proud we have a system in place, with the integrity unit.’

The 10 gamers, who’re all recently suspended, come with former UK Championship winner Zhao Xintong, Masters winner Yan Bingtao and previous UK Championship finalist Liang Wenbo.

The different seven are Lu Ning, Li Hang, Chen Zifan, Chang Bingyu, Zhao Jianbo, Zhang Jiankang and Bai Langning.