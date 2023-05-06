Cowboys’ new player showers QB Dak Prescott with praise

Brandin Cooks turns out to have seamlessly have compatibility into the Dallas Cowboys group, and his contemporary feedback counsel that he and quarterback Dak Prescott have advanced a just right rapport at the box. During a media consultation, Cooks mentioned quite a lot of subjects, together with his taking part in talents and his enjoy with Prescott.

When requested about Prescott, Cooks spoke extremely of the superstar quarterback, calling him “special.” Having performed with one of the vital NFL’s most sensible quarterbacks prior to now, together with Drew Brees and Tom Brady, Cooks is well-equipped to make this sort of commentary. In his 3 seasons with the Saints, he had 20 landing catches, and in his lone 12 months with the Patriots, he scored seven touchdowns.

Looking forward with the Cowboys, Cooks is ready to counterpoint the prevailing set of proficient receivers, together with CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. Gallup is expected to go back following his 2021 season-ending ACL damage, and Cooks’ talent to make explosive performs and stretch the sphere will have to receive advantages each Lamb and Gallup. Additionally, working again Tony Pollard may just have the benefit of the working area and alternatives for yards after catch that Cooks’ presence may just create.