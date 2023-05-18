Cornyn goes anyone-but-Trump for 2024, and Trump aide slams him as part of ‘Deep State’





Texas Senator John Cornyn has transform one of essentially the most outstanding Republican leaders to reject former President Trump’s doable 2024 presidential marketing campaign, declaring that “we need to come up with an alternative”, as “President Trump’s time has passed him by and what’s the most important thing to me is we have a candidate who can actually win.” Cornyn’s remarks had been made in a choice with Texas journalists, after he used to be requested whether or not Trump’s fresh CNN the city corridor gave him pause relating to his bid for the White House. Trump’s lead for the nomination is commanding, on the other hand, the fortify for him continues to be smaller in New Hampshire, which hosts the primary number one. At provide, 11 of 49 Republican senators have counseled Trump, while none have counseled any of his competitors. Few but even so Cornyn have publicly declared that they are not looking for Trump at the price tag.