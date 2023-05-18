Montana is banning TikTok, but how does the state plan to enforce it?





Montana has grow to be the pioneer state in the United States to impose a ban on TikTok, the in style app owned via Chinese corporate ByteDance. This new regulation can be enforce from the graduation of subsequent yr. The ban has sparked hobby in many of us as to the manner through which the state plans to enforce it. CBS News has supplied an unique file in this topic, and Sapna Maheshwari, a famous industry reporter for the New York Times, has supplied illuminating insights on the matter.


