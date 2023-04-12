Corey Seager injury: Updates on Texas Rangers star’s hamstring

The Rangers introduced Wednesday that Seager might be positioned on the 10-day Injured List with a left hamstring pressure.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Rangers’ 8-5 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night time had a variety of highs and lows, all capped by way of Jonah Heim’s three-run walkoff homer within the backside of the tenth inning.

- Advertisement - But it was once a play within the 5th inning that Texas enthusiasts had been most probably nonetheless desirous about.

Star shortstop Corey Seager hit a flyball to the leftfield nook, which was once empty as Kansas City’s had shifted its outfielders towards the lefty. Seager most probably had himself an extraordinary standup triple. But as he rounded first base and headed for second, he pulled up with a hamstring harm.

Seager needed to depart the sport, despite the fact that he was once ready to stroll off on his energy.

- Advertisement - Here’s what we find out about his harm and his standing transferring ahead:

What’s his legitimate harm?

The Rangers introduced Seager was once out with “hamstring tightness,” the level of which remained unclear Tuesday night time.

- Advertisement - Rangers supervisor Bruce Bochy could not supply a lot more in his postgame press convention. Bochy said he had spoken only briefly to Seager, who wasn’t within the clubhouse when it was once opened to journalists after the sport.

“We’ll re-evaluate him,” Bochy told reporters. “You know, he’s got some tightness there and we’ll see where we’re at (Wednesday).”

The Rangers introduced Wednesday that Seager was once being positioned on the 10-day Injured List with a left hamstring pressure.

The Texas Rangers these days introduced the next roster strikes: – SS Corey Seager positioned on 10-day Injured List (Left hamstring pressure)

– OF Leody Taveras activated from 10-day Injured List — Texas Rangers PR (@TXRangersPR) April 12, 2023

Texas will be capable of substitute him on the roster over that stint.

Previous hamstring harm

This is not the primary time Seager has handled a left hamstring harm. He strained the similar hamstring in 2019, when he was once with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and he overlooked just about a month on the injured checklist.

What’s the have an effect on for the Rangers?

Texas controlled to win Tuesday night time, however they are going to leave out Seager from the lineup with him out for 10 days. He’s been their very best hitter on the younger season and he was once a few of the extra productive gamers in baseball over the past week, batting .563 (9-for-16) with a homer, 4 doubles and 6 walks in his closing 5 video games.

Josh Smith changed Seager on Tuesday night time and performed the remainder of the sport at shortstop, a place he performed incessantly within the minors.

Bochy after the sport stated the Rangers “have a really good shortstop in Smitty” and that application participant Ezequiel Duran is also an possibility in Seager’s absence.

Second baseman Marcus Semien performed maximum of his profession at shortstop, up till the closing 3 seasons, however Bochy didn’t point out Semien probably sliding over, if Seager is out.