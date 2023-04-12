Justin J. Pearson: Shelby County Board of Commissioners votes to reinstate expelled lawmaker

Less than per week after being ousted by means of the Tennessee House of Representatives by means of the Republican supermajority, District 86 consultant Justin J. Pearson has simply been reinstated by means of a unanimous vote by means of Shelby County Commission.

Pearson’s reinstatement comes simply two days after Nashville’s Metropolitan Council unanimously voted to reinstate Rep. Justin Jones, the opposite consultant who was once expelled ultimate week for his involvement in a gun management rally. Jones will function an period in-between legislator till a different election is named.

“Nashville thought they could silence democracy,” Pearson said after the commission’s vote. “The message for all the people in Nashville who decided to expel us: You can’t expel hope. You can’t expel justice. You can’t expel our voice. And you ‘shol can’t expel our fight. We look forward to continuing to fight. Continuing to advocate until justice rolls down like water, and righteousness like an ever flowing stream. Let’s get back to work.”

Mickell Lowery, chairman of the Shelby County Commission, announced the special meeting Sunday evening.

Lowery shared he believed the Thursday expulsion of Pearson “was conducted in a hasty manner without consideration of other corrective action methods,” after Pearson, Jones and Rep. Gloria Johnson violated the chamber’s regulations of decorum by means of taking part in ultimate month’s protest.

Johnson evaded expulsion by one vote.

“I am amongst the over 68,000 citizens who were stripped of having a representative at the State due to the unfortunate outcome of the State Assembly’s vote,” he said in the statement. “I am certain that the leaders in the State Capitol understand the importance of this action on behalf of the affected citizens here in Shelby County, Tennessee and that we stand ready to work in concert with them to assist with only positive outcomes going forward.”

At the March 30 protest on the Capitol brought on by means of the Nashville Covenant School taking pictures 3 days prior, Jones and Pearson participated and have been observed the usage of a bullhorn main to chants at the House flooring, inflicting a short lived interruption in legislative trade. Johnson participated additionally, however was once no longer observed the usage of the bullhorn.

An aerial view of the Tennessee State Capitol after state representative Justin Jones was reinstated, following his expulsion along with fellow state representative Justin Pearson by the Republican-controlled state House of Representatives over their rule-breaking protest on the House floor on March 30, in Nashville, Tenn., April 11, 2023. - Advertisement - Cheney Orr/Reuters

A group of Senate Democrats, led by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Raphael Warnock, wrote a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday, urging the Department of Justice to investigate last week’s expulsion of Tennessee Representatives Justin Jones and Justin Pearson.

The Senators want the Department to determine “whether or not any violations of the United States Constitution or federal civil rights rules have came about, and to take all steps vital to uphold the democratic integrity of our country’s legislative our bodies.”

“This was once a tragedy that took place on the Covenant School in Nashville. But as a substitute of addressing the tragedy, the Republican super-majority in Tennessee made up our minds that the usage of our First Amendment proper to pay attention to the 1000’s of protesters deserved expulsion,” Pearson stated all over an ABC News workforce take a seat down interview with Jones and Johnson on Monday.

The Shelby County Board of Commissioners determination comes after an over one mile neighborhood march on Monday from The National Civil Rights Museum to the County Commission in make stronger of gun violence prevention and make stronger for the reinstatement of Pearson.

TODAY, as we mourn with the households of the ones misplaced in Nashville & Louisville to gun violence, we gained’t be silent! We’ll march from The National Civil Rights Museum to the County Commission in make stronger of, justice, gun violence prevention and Our Representative Justin J. Pearson! pic.twitter.com/xJcwOYPeM8 — Justin J. Pearson (@Justinjpearson) April 12, 2023

“We need to lift up these amazing voices of these young people,” Johnson said prior to the march. “We need a multiracial, multi-generational organization in the Tennessee legislature. And these voices are critical. We need to welcome these young voices and not keep them down. These young people are passionate, they’re smart, they understand the issues and how they affect every single person in their district. And I am so honored. The teacher has become the student and I’m learning from these young men, and I look forward to learning for a long long time.”

Expelled State Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, delivers remarks out of doors the state Capitol, April 10, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Pearson was once expelled the former week over his position in a gun-control protest at the House flooring within the aftermath of a perilous faculty taking pictures. George Walker IV/AP

“None of this is easy, especially in a state so heavily gerrymandered and so anti-democratic as Tennessee, but our ancestors faced worse and they prevailed. So will we, as long as we stay in the streets, in the halls of power and in the front of the chamber together. Our values of democracy, freedom, equality, safety from gun violence and well-being for all are the majority values in our district, our state and our nation. We are the majority,” Pearson stated in a press unencumber Wednesday after being reinstated. “Thank you for bringing me back to the People’s House where we can accomplish great things together. We are the new Tennessee.”