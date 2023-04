Watch CBS News



- Advertisement - Congress went back to work in Washington Monday with a new CBS News poll showing 70% of Americans in favor of raising the debt ceiling. The polling also found 67% saying Congress shouldn’t try to stop any Trump investigations. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion and CBS News’ executive director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto have more. - Advertisement - - Advertisement - Be the first to know Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting. Not Now

Turn On