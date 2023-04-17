Matt Fitzpatrick’s victory at RBC Heritage marks another step in his pursuit for world No. 1 ranking

Matt Fitzpatrick isn’t the primary Englishman to overcome Jordan Spieth at a golfing match in the second one week of April. However, he is virtually no doubt the most productive.

Fitzpatrick took the RBC Heritage with a lights-out 9 iron to legit kick-in distance at the 3rd playoff hollow at Harbour Town on Sunday, finishing a wild two-week stretch for him that integrated a best 10 at the Masters and the second one win of his PGA Tour occupation. Following a fairly sluggish begin to 2023 because of harm, it’s kind of of a reorientation to the place I assumed Fitzpatrick could be at this level in the yr. It used to be the second one time in 10 months he is taken down just about each and every best participant in the world at a large tournament. The first, in fact, got here final June at the U.S. Open at Brookline.

While it sounds loopy to mention out loud about anyone as unassuming and bodily unimposing as Fitzpatrick, it is but another explanation why (in an extended record of them) why he can, at some level in his occupation, be the No. 1 golfer in the world.

I floated that idea on Twitter on Sunday, and the response used to be … attention-grabbing. Half of those that answered mentioned, yeah, in fact he can. The different half of seemed at me the way in which Patrick Cantlay looked at Jordan Spieth after Spieth were given up and down from 170 yards for par on Sunday.

In a golfing world that comes with Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and a handful of different superstars, it does sounds just a little abnormal that meek Matt Fitzpatrick would ever transform the perfect of that team. However, listed here are 3 causes it would come to fruition:

1. Pedigree: Fitzpatrick is considered one of simply 46 golfers to have ever been ranked the No. 1 novice in the world. Others come with Rahm, McIlroy, Spieth and Cantlay — all of whom have been simply discussed for their skilled achievements. Fitzpatrick received the U.S. Amateur, made two primary cuts as an novice and received so much. Pedigrees topic, and Fitzpatrick’s is ordinary.

2. Problem solved: The largest factor Fitzpatrick confronted as a qualified used to be his loss of period. When he got here onto the professional circuit in 2014, he used to be quick — too quick to really contend at primary championships, evidenced by way of his one best 10 in his first 23 primary begins as a professional. Fitzpatrick has solved this factor with velocity coaching and became his one hollow right into a professional energy; he is received a half-stroke consistent with spherical off the tee at the moderate PGA Tour professional for each and every of the final 3 seasons. The consequence? Three best 10s in his final 5 primary stats, together with that U.S. Open win.

3. Constant growth: This using growth is emblematic of his general ethos, which displays that he has persistently gotten higher virtually each and every unmarried yr for the decade. Here are his strokes received since 2011, consistent with Data Golf …

This is an insane trajectory. There have most effective been two seasons in the final 11 in which he has long gone backwards, or even then essentially the most he is misplaced from the former yr is a 10th of a stroke consistent with spherical. That need to be higher than he used to be the yr prior to is the principle explanation why Fitzpatrick goes to ascend to the highest of the OWGR at some level in his occupation. There is probably not any individual who remains in his personal world and does his personal factor higher than Fitzpatrick.

“For me, the majors are the goals, and winning tournaments like this is obviously also the goal,” mentioned Fitzpatrick after the victory at Harbour Town. “For me, after last year it’s kind of a thing for me just to play as well as I can each week and just keep working hard on my game to try and improve.”

This sums up his outlook on himself and the sport in addition to the rest. And whilst a number of professionals paintings on their video games repeatedly, now not they all have unlocked no matter it’s that makes you a quarter-stroke or half-stroke higher yr over yr for a decade.

Fitzpatrick has, even though, and that — along side a handful of different elements — is why the brand new No. 8 participant in the world will scale back that quantity till, in the future, it is going to now not be capable to be diminished. Then, he can say with out hyperbole that he’s the most productive in the world at what he does.