Confederate flags appear at Fort Worth St. Patrick’s Day parade

FORT WORTH, Texas — During the Fort Worth Stockyards‘ “Fort Worth Goes Green” Parade this previous St. Patrick’s Day weekend, some can have been stunned at the inclusion of 1 specific flag, and it wasn’t the golf green, orange and white one.

Two camps of the Sons of Confederate Veterans Texas Division have been a part of the parade, waving and handing out accomplice flags to onlookers.

Video from the gang posted on-line displays the teams marching down and the announcer calling the gang a “historical, patriotic and non-political organization,” and that the gang was once “dedicated to ensuring that the true history of the 1861-1865 period is preserved.”

Joe “Festus” Allcock, camp commander of R.E. Lee Camp #239, stated within the video this was once their first 12 months at the parade, and that they’d most effective just lately came upon it.

"We try to do the Stock Show parade, but we've been ostracized out of there," Allcock stated within the video. "They've denied the battle flag for the last six years, and so it's an ongoing battle with them."

Allcock went on to mention within the video {that a} lady with the “Cowtown Goes Green” parade was once “more than happy to have us.”

Since the parade, Confederate flag-waving has now been banned from the Fort Worth Stockyards.

A remark from the Stockyards written Monday stated it'll now ban teams who did not come to advertise Western heritage.