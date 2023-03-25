0326 Chronicle week in review: Hit and run accident, proposed Sugarmill housing concerns, taxidermy for pets and tales of the ‘Cussin’ Mayor’ | Local News

Young lady visiting from Scotland struck in hit-and-run coincidence
As she does annually round her March 23 birthday, 35-year-old Casey Cook got here house to Citrus County from her lifestyles in Aberdeen, Scotland, running in environmental science and mountain climbing mountains in her spare time.
On the night of March 15, as she walked to fulfill a chum, simply two blocks clear of her dad’s space in Inverness, she used to be hit by way of a hit-and-run driving force, struggling more than one accidents that experience now put her lifestyles and long run on dangle.
The buddy she used to be going to fulfill discovered her mendacity in the boulevard.
“Her injuries are significant and include: multiple fractures to her right leg, a fractured skull and facial bones, nose, sinuses, broken teeth, brain bleed, damaged left eye. She can’t move, and she’s in so much pain,” mentioned her dad, Jim Cook. “She had surgery on her leg the other day, but the maxillofacial surgeon cannot operate on her face until the swelling goes down.”
The coincidence took place at the intersection of Inverness Boulevard and Dartmouth Terrace, in the Inverness Highlands, someday between 11 and 11:30 p.m.
Homes move on sale at Cabot Citrus Farms
What used to be World Woods, a 1,200-acre belongings off U.S. 98, is now rebranded as Cabot Citrus Farms with facilities reminiscent of two revitalized 18-hole classes, a par-3 direction, a brand new clubhouse and observe amenities with a placing direction and riding vary.
Cabot Citrus Farms could have retail, eating places, health and spa facilities, communal collecting issues and a farmer’s marketplace, to not point out new upscale houses.
This month, Cabot introduced it’s launching gross sales for its 36 two- and four-bedroom houses at the Cottages at Cabot Citrus Farms.
There shall be 130 houses at build-out. Pricing begins at $1.8 million.
Earlier this 12 months, Cabot unveiled its “21” direction that – along Cabot Barrens and Cabot Oaks – is slated to open in December 2023.
As section of the deal, Cabot additionally purchased Sugarmill Woods and Southern Woods in Homosassa.
Sugarmill citizens object to proposed housing construction
Steve Ponticos, CEO of Sweetwater Homes of Citrus, has lived in Sugarmill Woods for 47 years. Recently, he introduced his plans to construct as much as 250 multi-family houses on 49 acres in Sugarmill’s Oak Village neighborhood, and used to be stunned at the backlash from many of his neighbors.
The construction shall be rental-only, which used to be top on the listing of citizens’ issues.
“This will 100 percent not be low-income housing, or government-subsidized housing or Section 8 housing,” Ponticos mentioned.
The construction, a combination of single-family villas, duplexes and townhomes, shall be gated with a greenbelt surrounding the whole house to give protection to the setting.
Some Sugarmill Woods’ citizens are preventing the plans and have despatched emails and letters to the county with issues starting from too many cars clogging the roads, the want for extra legislation enforcement, destruction of inexperienced area, a risk to walkers, loss of tranquility and a transformation of persona in the neighborhood.
Ponticos mentioned there are too many deceptive feedback circulating and he desires to set the document instantly. He gets an opportunity when county commissioners overview the zoning case at their May 11 assembly.
Stuffing your deceased puppy is an possibility
Allison Doty, proprietor of Morgue Made Taxidermy and Oddities, has discovered a distinct segment in the taxidermy business that she has most commonly to herself in a lot of Florida: pets.
Working with grieving puppy homeowners is one thing maximum taxidermists shy clear of, Doty mentioned.
“I see their pain when they’re dropping off their pets. I see all these pictures … when the pet was alive,” she mentioned. “I have grown men crying when they drop off their pets.”
Doty additionally “stuffs” roadkill.
For the general public, a lifeless animal on the highway is one thing to steer clear of. To Doty, “it’s money in my pocket,” she mentioned.
She presentations her paintings in two retail outlets: Dysfunctional Grace in Ybor City and Rusted Jade Art Collective in Brooksville.
It’s no longer unusual for fixed roadkill to promote only a day or two after it’s been placed on show in one of the shops, she mentioned.
Crystal River’s ‘Cussin’ Mayor’ arrested himself
In 1941, William S. Alyea, then-Crystal River mayor neatly in his 80s, got here throughout an area constable having issue seeking to keep an eye on a bunch of drunken males one night. In spite of his age, Alyea jumped into the fray to assist subdue the rowdy bunch, liberating a torrent of curse phrases to emphasise that he supposed industry.
In the ones days, cursing in public used to be against the law that used to be strictly enforced and resulted in a courtroom look, so Alyea positioned himself below arrest, locked himself into a prison mobile, and after his courtroom look, for which he prosecuted himself for his outburst, he used to be sentenced with a $20 tremendous – and won notoriety throughout the nation as the “Cussin’ Mayor” as soon as the tale hit the newswires.
Columnist Ken Marrote writes tales about native historical past.
, which he stocks with the Citrus County Chronicle.
Hot subject of the week: A proposed “rental-only” housing construction in Sugarmill Woods brought about readers to voice their evaluations on the Chronicle Facebook web page. Here’s what some mentioned:
Melissa Andrews Sutherland: “We need workforce housing in the county and there is a massive shortage of rental properties. This is a solution to a problem. I understand not wanting it in your backyard, but the property will be developed at some point. Thirty percent of Citrus County is protected land, the rest is up for development and I’d rather see it done by a local than some dude from Miami with no ties here or concern about impact.”
Kim Cirone: “We do not need this type of housing in Sugarmill – let’s cut down even more trees and ruin what little wildlife we have near our area!”
Peggy Donner: “It sounds like it will be a nice development, much needed in Citrus County.”
Staci DeCoteau: “The (high) price is for people that work outside of Citrus or are retired. No one is thinking of the Citrus County working class. Did you know the sheriff’s, fire, nursing etc, and many agencies around us, are short (staffed) – short police and sheriff’s deputies, fire and emergency personnel. Why? They can’t afford to live here. Why? Because the pay is too low. Why? Rents here are higher than wages. If county commissioners don’t address disproportionate wages to housing in Citrus there will be major issues. Building more housing that locals can’t afford is not helpful. They 100 percent will fill up. Just not with the working class. Oh and the hospitals. They are so beyond capacity that God forbid someone gets sick. You will be in the ER or in the hallway for days waiting in beds. Staff shortages and lack of beds. So we need a real solution to bring workers to Citrus County.”
JDawg Berndt: “Everyone wants to live here until others want to live here. If you didn’t want it developed, you should’ve bought the land.”
Quote of the week: “I pick up a lot of roadkill.” – Allison Doty, proprietor of Morgue Made Taxidermy and Oddities, who specializes in the taxidermy of folks’s pets and additionally lifeless animals she unearths on the highway
Good news of the week: Three Lecanto marching band scholars, Apostolos Lesser, Aidan Bice and Jaime Torres III, handed their auditions and are heading to New York City to be an element of the 2023 Macy’s Great American Marching Band on Thanksgiving Day.
“This marching band season has been impactful for us,” Apostolos mentioned. “Not only this (Macy’s parade) but we qualified for state finals for the first time in our school’s history – and we got to be a part of it.”