Concern grows over violent rhetoric amid Trump’s legal battles

There are new fears of violence regarding the rhetoric surrounding former President Donald Trump’s legal battles. On Friday, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg received a threatening letter containing white powder. Trump is awaiting a New York grand jury’s decision on a possible indictment. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa discussed the latest on Trump’s legal woes.
