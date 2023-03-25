Best destination for DeAndre Hopkins if traded by Arizona

DeAndre Hopkins turns out prone to get traded to a brand new crew this offseason, who’s the most productive are compatible for the longer term Hall of Famer?

GLENDALE, Arizona — The business marketplace for 5 time Pro Bowl vast receiver DeAndre Hopkins is heating up, with a reunion in Arizona having a look much less and no more most likely for the 31-year-old.

- Advertisement - NFL insider Benjamin Allbright indexed 4 groups as fascinated by Hopkins’ products and services, whilst having the capital to make a business paintings: the New England Patriots, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans, and Atlanta Falcons.

Locked on NFL hosts Tyler Rowland and Alex Clancy are not positive they see a fascinating are compatible amongst those groups, due to lackluster quarterback play with the ones franchises.

“If I had to pick one of those four teams as a fit for Hopkins the only one I would pick is the Giants.” Rowland said. “Just because you trust Brian Daboll, they went to a playoff game last year, and the need is there.”

- Advertisement - Of direction, there may well be extra than simply the ones 4 groups with pastime in Hopkins, and Rowland is going on to mention his most well-liked destination for the longer term Hall of Famer:

“The Bills need a real number two wide receiver,” Rowland mentioned. “They need to go all out this year. He [Hopkins] could be a safety blanket for Josh Allen. That would help Stefon Diggs get more open too.”

Arizona reportedly desires a 2nd spherical select as the principle repayment, even if groups have not confirmed willingness to pay the fee taking into account Hopkins’ contemporary harm historical past.