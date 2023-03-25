Best destination for DeAndre Hopkins if traded by Arizona

DeAndre Hopkins turns out prone to get traded to a brand new crew this offseason, who’s the most productive are compatible for the longer term Hall of Famer?
GLENDALE, Arizona — The business marketplace for 5 time Pro Bowl vast receiver DeAndre Hopkins is heating up, with a reunion in Arizona having a look much less and no more most likely for the 31-year-old.
NFL insider Benjamin Allbright indexed 4 groups as fascinated by Hopkins’ products and services, whilst having the capital to make a business paintings: the New England Patriots, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans, and Atlanta Falcons.
Locked on NFL hosts Tyler Rowland and Alex Clancy are not positive they see a fascinating are compatible amongst those groups, due to lackluster quarterback play with the ones franchises.
“If I had to pick one of those four teams as a fit for Hopkins the only one I would pick is the Giants.” Rowland said. “Just because you trust Brian Daboll, they went to a playoff game last year, and the need is there.”
Of direction, there may well be extra than simply the ones 4 groups with pastime in Hopkins, and Rowland is going on to mention his most well-liked destination for the longer term Hall of Famer:
“The Bills need a real number two wide receiver,” Rowland mentioned. “They need to go all out this year. He [Hopkins] could be a safety blanket for Josh Allen. That would help Stefon Diggs get more open too.”
Arizona reportedly desires a 2nd spherical select as the principle repayment, even if groups have not confirmed willingness to pay the fee taking into account Hopkins’ contemporary harm historical past.
Whether Arizona will get what they’re asking for Hopkins is still noticed. For extra on Hopkins and the business rumors, take a look at the Locked on Cardinals podcast.
