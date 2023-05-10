Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Comedian Mike Epps could face charges for bringing loaded gun into Indiana airport

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 1151 — Pictured: Mike Epps — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLISActor and comedian Mike Epps could be in legal trouble after he was found bringing a loaded handgun into the Indianapolis International Airport over the weekend. 

According to a report obtained by FOX Television Stations, on March 5, an officer responded to a firearms claim at one of the airport’s checkpoints after a screening showed a gun inside a backpack. 

52-year-old Epps was the owner of the bag and told the officer he was in town from Los Angeles for a show at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.  He told the officer he forgot the weapon was in his backpack. 

The officer then confiscated a .38 Special Airweight revolver, loaded with four rounds of Hornady .38 special ammo, but none under the firing pin. 

According to WTHR, Epps was not arrested; however, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office is determining if charges will be filed. 

FOX Television Stations has reached out to Epps’ publicist for comment. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 

