Colts GM on picking Anthony Richardson: ‘I didn’t want to look up and watch him be a superstar somewhere else’

The Indianapolis Colts have drafted Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 general pick out within the NFL draft, as they consider he has immense doable. Colts’ normal supervisor Chris Ballad mentioned that he sought after Richardson’s famous person energy to be showcased in Indianapolis. The Colts’ draft procedure for Richardson can be observed in “With The Next Pick,” their draft collection.

Ballard mentioned, “I didn’t want to look up and watch him be a superstar somewhere else. If he’s gonna be a superstar, he’s gonna be a superstar for the Colts.” When the Colts’ draft board indexed Richardson’s title, Ballard decided on him and exclaimed, “Sometimes you just gotta take a shot at it.”

The Colts confirmed nice hobby in Richardson however saved it beneath the radar. During the pre-draft procedure, the Colts had been hoping that he would nonetheless be to be had for his or her No. 4 pick out. The Colts’ draft room was once stressful right through the Arizona Cardinals No. 3 pick out, however in any case, when the Texans traded for that pick out, the Colts’ draft crew knew they had been protected. The Texans already picked quarterback C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 pick out, and the Colts’ draft room burst into cheers and claps when the business was once introduced. Colts director of faculty scouting Morocco Brown stated Ballard’s persistence and commented that Richardson is a “purple-horned unicorn.”

The Colts’ offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter classified Richardson as “supremely talented” and “the natural”. Cooter believes that during the fitting surroundings, Richardson possesses the most efficient imaginable likelihood to grow to be a thrilling participant with immense doable. The Colts have appointed Shane Steichen as their head trainer this 12 months, and he’s excited to get started this new bankruptcy of the Colts franchise with Richardson on their crew.

“Richardson brings certain things to the table that we’re very excited about,” Steichen mentioned.

When Richardson was once drafted, the Colts already had quarterbacks Nick Foles, Gardner Minshew, and Sam Ehlinger on their roster and ultimately launched Foles on Friday.