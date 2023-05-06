A Tennis Match That’s Also a College Program’s Farewell

On an overcast day, sooner than a few dozen other folks on the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, a crew of gamers dressed in gentle blue uniforms battles a crew in darkish blue throughout six courts.

This is the place a school tennis crew has the best second in its historical past. And the place it is going to die.

For the 1st time, the boys’s crew from St. Francis of Brooklyn was once enjoying within the N.C.A.A. event. But after the first-round fit was once over on Friday, and St. Francis had fallen, 4-0, to Columbia, this system was once not more. St. Francis is losing all of its sports activities on the finish of the college yr for budgetary causes.

Chad Davis performed at St. Francis and has been the boys’s tennis trainer for 19 years. “Being an alum of the college, being there for so long and seeing the program grow year after year and battle after battle, it’s definitely a bitter pill to swallow,” he stated.