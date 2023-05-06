A Tennis Match That’s Also a College Program’s Farewell

On an overcast day, sooner than a few dozen other folks on the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, a crew of gamers dressed in gentle blue uniforms battles a crew in darkish blue throughout six courts.
This is the place a school tennis crew has the best second in its historical past. And the place it is going to die.
For the 1st time, the boys’s crew from St. Francis of Brooklyn was once enjoying within the N.C.A.A. event. But after the first-round fit was once over on Friday, and St. Francis had fallen, 4-0, to Columbia, this system was once not more. St. Francis is losing all of its sports activities on the finish of the college yr for budgetary causes.
Chad Davis performed at St. Francis and has been the boys’s tennis trainer for 19 years. “Being an alum of the college, being there for so long and seeing the program grow year after year and battle after battle, it’s definitely a bitter pill to swallow,” he stated.
Making the event gave the impression not going after St. Francis were given off to a 1-10 get started this season, together with a loss in its first convention sport. “It was definitely difficult in the beginning; we weren’t clicking,” Davis stated.
Then in March got here the news that the school’s athletic techniques have been being close down. The faculty cited “increased operating expenses, flattening revenue streams, and plateauing enrollment.”
“It was very surprising,” stated one of the crucial gamers, Luis Foix Sotos, from Jávea, Spain. “When I saw the athletic director, her voice was very sad. I said, ‘Something is going on here.’ When she said the news, some people were crying. It was a very sad moment.”
Davis stated, “Just to hear it, it was definitely a gut punch.” Yet the news, the trainer stated, oddly perceived to rally the crew. “The guys kind of came together, and we strung together some nice wins.”
The crew received seven of its remaining 8 video games, together with all of its ultimate convention video games. But it had to win the Northeast Conference event to qualify for the N.C.A.A. event. In the general, it met Fairleigh Dickinson, which had eradicated it the former two years.
Foix Sotos was once the participant who received the clinching fit in a 4-2 victory. “It was the best feeling ever,” he stated. “It was one of the happiest moments of my life. For me, it was epic; it was like a movie that ended in the best way possible.”
In the N.C.A.A. event in opposition to Columbia, St. Francis was once a large underdog; with a 19-3 document, Columbia had completed the best score in its historical past, at No. 13 nationally. The fit came about in entrance of most commonly family and friends, a a ways cry from when the Billie Jean King Center is overstuffed with enthusiasts paying $24 for rooster tenders on the U.S. Open.
St. Francis was once hampered additional via being short-handed, partially as a result of some gamers have been not able to cancel go back and forth plans they’d made when a travel to the event gave the impression not going. Foix Sotos, for instance, performed fourth singles, fairly than his same old 6th. And Davis additionally needed to pass over the fit with a well being downside.
Columbia made fast paintings of the outlet doubles suits, with out losing a set, and the singles suits have been no nearer. When Columbia received its clinching 3rd singles fit, the others have been halted, and St. Francis’s ultimate season was once finished.
St. Francis was once one of the crucial smallest faculties with Division I athletics.
The males’s basketball crew was once one in every of simply 4 unique individuals of Division I by no means to make the N.C.A.A. event. But the boys’s water polo crew made a couple of Final Four journeys, maximum not too long ago in 2013, and town skyline backdrop to its football video games in Brooklyn Bridge Park often made visiting gamers clamor for selfies.
The males’s and ladies’s observe groups are the remaining nonetheless going, however in a few weeks their ultimate seasons, too, might be over.
St. Francis has stated it is going to honor the athletic scholarships of the gamers with eligibility ultimate. “Some of the older players are planning to stay in New York,” stated Foix Sotos, whose personal eligibility is exhausted. “They have a life here, and they don’t want to transfer for only one year. But for the freshmen and the sophomores, they all want to transfer; they are looking for schools.”
Athletic officers stated they have been getting résumés in combination. Does Davis have any plans after 20 years on the faculty? “At the moment, no I do not.”
When the fit was once over on Friday, the crew accrued in a circle via one of the crucial nets, fingers connected, and shared a personal second.
“We were just saying thank you,” Foix Sotos stated.
“My last college match,” he stated of the surprising talk over with to the event. “Today was like a reward for me.”