Colorado Supreme Court takes case on constitutionality of property tax measure | Colorado

(The Center Square) – The Colorado Supreme Court will rule on the constitutionality of a November poll initiative to cut back property taxes and use state tax refunds to pay for misplaced earnings.

The state’s easiest court docket agreed to check a petition filed via Colorado citizens, citizens, elected officers, a dozen counties and Advance Colorado, a conservative advocacy group. While the court docket denied a request to listen to oral arguments, it directed all events to electronically document opening briefs of 9,500 phrases or much less via June 30. Documents answering the opposite birthday celebration’s temporary can be due via July 12.

“They normally take up ballot measures, but this is a little abnormal because it’s a referred measure,” Advance Colorado President Michael Fields stated in an interview with The Center Square on Wednesday. “I don’t think it was a surprise that they’re at least going to take a look at it.”

Fields expects the Supreme Court to rule on the subject via overdue July.

In overdue May, Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed Senate Bill 23-303 into regulation. It puts Proposition HH on the November poll and asks citizens whether or not to cut back property taxes and change the misplaced earnings with budget from Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights refunds. Republicans walked out of the Colorado House of Representatives on the closing day of the legislative consultation in protest after debate used to be ended on the invoice.

Advance Colorado filed a lawsuit objecting to the poll initiative sooner than it used to be signed into regulation. The lawsuit alleges the poll measure violates the single-subject requirement within the Colorado Constitution along side requiring a transparent name.

Fields stated the court docket will do one of 3 issues: rule the measure isn’t constitutionally legitimate and take it off the poll, trade some of the language, or do not anything. He additionally stated extra other folks and organizations are supporting his crew’s felony motion.

“Every day we get people who are more interested in the case and getting the word out about what this means,” Fields stated. “I think one of the keys is it shouldn’t be on the ballot at all, but at least it should be honest. It should allow voters to be informed and vote yes or no based on what’s actually in this. Our ultimate goal is to make this more fair.”

Property taxes attracted consideration previous this spring when nine county assessors projected will increase in assessed values of 35% to 45% within the Denver Metro space.

Last week, Second Judicial Court Judge David Goldberg dominated his court docket didn’t have any jurisdiction to rule on the case, in step with a report from Colorado Public Radio. However, he dominated towards the deserves of the arguments.

“One could fairly argue that reducing taxes and shoring up the (resulting) financial shortfall are two separate subjects, but the Court does not believe that they are so ‘disconnected and incongruous’ as to be constitutionally impermissible; they are both part of the financial balance attempting to be adjusted by the legislation,” Goldberg wrote.