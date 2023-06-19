Abbott: No future special sessions until property tax relief passes | Texas

(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he will not call another special legislative session and will veto bills that have passed if the House and Senate can’t come to an agreement on property tax relief.

Abbott on May 29 called a special legislative session calling for property tax relief to be provided solely through compression, excluding any other options. The next day, the House passed a bill with provisions the governor wanted and adjourned. The Senate passed its own bill that it sent to the House, which House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, said he wasn’t going to consider.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has said he isn’t budging on his position, which includes increasing the homestead exemption.

Special sessions last for 30 days. If the House doesn’t return and the Senate doesn’t pass the House bill, another special legislative session would need to be called in roughly two weeks to address the issue. Abbott previously said he would call special legislative session after special legislative session until the legislature passes property tax relief, pointing out that his call includes an approach that both chambers could agree on.

When asked by a reporter on Wednesday about the stalemate, Abbott replied, “There will be no future special sessions unless and until the Texas Senate and Texas House get together and come up with an agreement about how we are going to implement $17.6 billion” to cut property taxes.

“My last day to sign or veto bills is this Sunday,” he said. “As we get closer and closer to this Sunday, all of these bills that have yet to be signed face the probability that they’re going to be vetoed. I’ve already looked at all the bills that I will agree to sign so far. With each passing day there will be more vetoes [of bills] that simply are not going to make it to the finish line.”

According to the state legislative process, once the governor has received a bill he has 20 days to sign or veto it. If a bill isn’t signed and isn’t vetoed, it becomes law, meaning vetoing bills can be a political message, which he’s already began sending.

Abbott vetoed three bills that received bipartisan support and passed the legislature. One, HB 4158, filed by two Republicans in the Houston area, Sen. Paul Bettencourt and Rep. Mike Schofield, related to reporting the number of elderly or disabled homeowners’ homestead exemptions eligible for property tax relief.

According to the veto notice filed with the Secretary of State’s Office provided to The Center Square by the governor’s office, the governor vetoed the bill because “it appears to require more paperwork about property taxes, but does nothing to cut property taxes. This bill can be reconsidered at a future special session after property tax relief is passed.”

Another bill he vetoed was also filed by Bettencourt and Rep. Jeff Leach of Plano to increase the penalty for the crime of stealing fuel.

While Abbott has expressed commitment to cracking down on gang violence and street crime, he vetoed a bill that would have done just that, Bettencourt argued. Bettencourt said the law would have “cracked down on criminal gangs stealing motor vehicle fuel.” It was brought to him by Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot, a Democrat, and passed the House by a vote of 142 to 4 and in the Senate unanimously.

If Abbott had signed it into law, it would have helped Creuzot and others prosecute offenders who are stealing fuel from gas stations, he argued. The bill would have increased the penalty for tampering with a retail motor fuel pump to a third-degree felony, mirroring “the exact language the legislature passed last session for tampering with an ATM machine,” Bettencourt notes, referring to Section 28.03 of the Penal Code.

He said, “I’m sure that Governor Abbott’s research staff missed that fact in the Veto notice.”

However, according to the veto notice provided to The Center Square by the governor’s office, the governor vetoed the bill because he said “it would impose a harsher sentence for tampering with a gas pump than for damaging the electric grid or cutting a livestock fence.”

Abbott also vetoed another bill of Bettencourt’s SB 2035, which relates to the issuance of certain anticipation notes and certificates of obligation.

In his veto statement, Abbott said, it “has too many loopholes” and “can be reconsidered at a future special session only after property tax relief is passed.”