Collin College Plano: Police say ‘hoax call’ led to evacuation







PLANO, Texas — Plano police mentioned a “hoax call” a couple of mass capturing at Collin College Plano led to the evacuation of structures on campus.

Plano police instructed WFAA in an e-mail that it had a hoax name come into its 911 middle at round 9:45 a.m. Thursday.

- Advertisement - No additional information was once right away to be had.

So a ways NO Injuries had been positioned. However our officials are nonetheless ensuring all structures had been searched. Please be affected person. — Plano Police (Texas) (@PlanoPoliceDept) April 13, 2023

We had a HOAX name come into our 9-1-1 middle at roughly 9:45 am {that a} mass capturing had befell at Collin College Plano campus. Plano Police and Fire-Rescue reaction was once swift. It was once temporarily decided to be a false name. — Plano Police (Texas) (@PlanoPoliceDept) April 13, 2023

Other Texas faculties on Thursday had been reporting an identical incidents with hoax calls, together with Texas A&M in College Station, Texas Wesleyan in Fort Worth, Del Mar College in Corpus Christi, Galen College of Nursing School in San Antonio, Tyler Junior College in Tyler and Baylor in Waco, in accordance to government there.

Officials have no longer showed if the calls are comparable.

- Advertisement -





tale through Source link