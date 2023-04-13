Thursday, April 13, 2023
Collin College Plano: Police say ‘hoax call’ led to evacuation

By accuratenewsinfo
PLANO, Texas — Plano police mentioned a “hoax call” a couple of mass capturing at Collin College Plano led to the evacuation of structures on campus.

Plano police instructed WFAA in an e-mail that it had a hoax name come into its 911 middle at round 9:45 a.m. Thursday.

No additional information was once right away to be had.

Other Texas faculties on Thursday had been reporting an identical incidents with hoax calls, together with Texas A&M in College Station, Texas Wesleyan in Fort Worth, Del Mar College in Corpus Christi, Galen College of Nursing School in San Antonio, Tyler Junior College in Tyler and Baylor in Waco, in accordance to government there.

Officials have no longer showed if the calls are comparable.

