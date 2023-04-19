College football transfer quarterback tiers: Playoff hopefuls, breakout candidates and more in 2023 season

The generation of college football “free agency” continues to take over the game as more than 150 quarterbacks entered the transfer portal upon the realization of the 2022 season. Ultimately, just about two dozen Power Five techniques might be including a brand new beginning signal-caller from the transfer portal, and a couple of of the ones additions would possibly finally end up changing the panorama this school football season.

High-profile transfer quarterbacks can dramatically exchange fortunes, equivalent to Caleb Williams heading to USC final 12 months the place he led the Trojans to the Pac-12 identify sport whilst claiming the Heisman Trophy in the method. It too can end up to be idiot’s gold, like earlier Tier 1 transfer Max Johnson in the end most effective beginning for a part of the season at Texas A&M. Sometimes, a diamond is located in the tough, like Michael Penix Jr. occurring to guide the country in passing yards at Washington.

Below is a have a look at how the transfer quarterback magnificence grades out heading into the 2023 season as we wreck them down into tiers.

Tier 1: Playoff hopefuls, league identify contenders

Sam Hartman, Notre Dame: Without query, Hartman is the largest QB transfer of the offseason. The senior ranks because the ACC’s all-time chief in passing touchdowns after throwing 110 ratings at Wake Forest, together with 77 in the previous two seasons. Now, he has the possible to fully revitalize Notre Dame’s inconsistent offense.

The Fighting Irish gained 9 video games in 2022 regardless of coping with quarterback accidents. Notre Dame didn’t produce a 300-yard passing efficiency till the overall sport of the common season en path to completing No. 98 in passing offense. Hartman instantly transforms Notre Dame into one of the vital most sensible devices in the rustic. If the Fighting Irish can to find some dynamic huge receivers, Hartman may swing the College Football Playoff race.

Brennan Armstrong, NC State: Armstrong led the country with 4,449 passing yards in 2021 after a breakout season beneath offensive coordinator Robert Anae at Virginia. Now, Armstrong reunites with Anae at NC State with an opportunity to revitalize the Wolfpack offense after the unit completed No. 105 in general yardage.

After appearing versatility as a passer and runner, Virginia attempted to stay Armstrong in the pocket. Under Anae, and with a skilled line workforce at NC State, Armstrong will have to as soon as once more be capable to get again to his sport and push the Wolfpack into the ACC identify race.

DJ Uiagalelei, Oregon State: Contrary to Armstrong, Uiagalelei was once rated the worst quarterback in the ACC by means of passer score in 2021. He confirmed development in his 2d season, however the former five-star in the end misplaced the beginning task to freshman Cade Klubnik because the season ended. In Oregon State, Uiagalelei has discovered an ideal position to reinvigorate his profession.

The Beavers put in combination one of the vital quietest 10-win campaigns in fresh reminiscence regardless of accidents and inconsistency on the quarterback place. However, trainer Jonathan Smith is an offensive guru who is aware of completely deploy skill and movement to purpose mismatches. Uiagalelei is among the largest skill mismatches Oregon State has had since Jacquizz Rodgers was once on campus.

Hudson Card, Purdue: The Boilermakers input a brand new generation beneath Ryan Walters, and Purdue is leaning on Graham Harrell to direct a brand new Air Raid offensive scheme. To stay the educate at the tracks, Harrell reeled in Card, one of the vital most sensible quarterbacks in the transfer portal, to interchange the departed Aidan O’Connell.

Card performed in a dynamic Air Raid-style offense at Lake Travis High School in Austin, Texas, and shaped himself right into a most sensible quarterback recruit. He flashed primary enhancements in 3 begins for the Longhorns final season, finishing 70% of his passes for 741 yards, six touchdowns and 9.3 yards in keeping with move strive. The skill is there for Card to pop.

Tier 2: National breakout candidates

Devin Leary, Kentucky: Leary makes a robust case for Tier 1 however settles slightly under for the reason that Wildcats are an extended shot to compete with Georgia for the SEC West. Before an injury-plagued 2022, Leary offered as one of the underrated passers in faculty football. He finished 66% of passes for three,433 yards, 35 touchdowns and simply 5 interceptions in 2021.

Undoubtedly, Leary checked out Will Levis’ upward thrust to most sensible NFL Draft prospect and — as it should be — concept he may do even higher beneath an identical instances. Making issues higher, the Wildcats introduced again offensive coordinator Liam Coen, the architect in the back of Kentucky’s 10-win offense in 2021. The mixture may get Kentucky again in the nationwide dialog.

Phil Jurkovec, Pittsburgh: A former Notre Dame transfer, Jurkovec helped carry existence to the primary 12 months of the Jeff Hafley generation at Boston College with an excellent first season, however accidents have compelled Jurkovec into preventing to regain that stature since.

Pitt has discovered a brand new equipment during the last two seasons, posting back-to-back nine-win seasons for the primary time in more than a decade. The 2021 marketing campaign featured this system’s first ACC identify since becoming a member of the league. Jurkovec, a Pittsburgh local, is the very best passer to take a look at and rediscover the passing sport magic that took the Panthers to the highest.

Tanner Mordecai, Wisconsin: The Badgers are present process one of the drastic schematic transformations in fresh faculty football reminiscence after trainer Luke Fickell employed the flexible Phil Longo as offensive coordinator. Wisconsin appeared to the transfer portal and pulled out Mordecai, who was once anticipated to go into the NFL Draft after a long profession at SMU and Oklahoma.

Mordecai threw for more than 7,000 yards and 72 touchdowns during the last two years beneath Sonny Dykes and Rhett Lashlee. He is a veteran decision-maker that are supposed to instantly compete to be one of the productive passers in the Big Ten. If Fickell is in a position to land the airplane, Mordecai may swing the Big Ten West race.

Shedeur Sanders, Colorado: Anyone who says they know the way Deion Sanders’ first season will cross at Colorado is mendacity, however Shedeur Sanders offers this system an tremendous beginning place. In two years at Jackson State, Sanders finished 68% of his passes for almost 7,000 yards, 70 touchdowns and simply 14 interceptions.

The bounce in festival to Colorado shall be vital, however offensive coordinator Sean Lewis offers the Buffaloes a transparent offensive identification. The Buffs had been additionally lively in the transfer portal, giving Sanders a couple of big-time guns. The down-to-down consistency is probably not there in Year 1, however the pleasure shall be.

Collin Schlee, UCLA: Schlee remains to be in an open quarterback festival after shifting from Kent State; he may nonetheless lose the task to both returner Chase Garbers or celebrity freshman Dante Moore. Ultimately, even though, Schlee’s revel in enjoying for the aforementioned Lewis at Kent State offers the Bruins an interesting choice.

Schlee finished slightly below 60% of his passes for two,109 yards and 13 touchdowns, and added 492 yards speeding on 5 yards in keeping with raise. He has some similarities, profile-wise, to Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who led the Bruins to a robust season in 2022. If he can strengthen his accuracy, Schlee can stay UCLA in Pac-12 competition.

Tier 3: Bringing steadiness to the location

Spencer Sanders, Ole Miss: Sanders obstacles are identified after 4 years beginning at Oklahoma State. He struggled with turnovers thru his profession, particularly in massive video games. He additionally handled accidents during his profession, which affected his consistency by means of the tip of his profession.

At the similar time, Sanders carried Oklahoma State’s offense during the last two seasons, together with a shuttle to the Big 12 Championship Game and Fiesta Bowl. In the 5 video games with out Sanders beginning, the Cowboys averaged a pathetic 14.4 issues in keeping with sport and went 1-4. Sanders will have to mix with working again Quinshon Judkins to supply new steadiness in the Ole Miss backfield.

Cade McNamara, Iowa: McNamara led Michigan to a Big Ten identify in 2021, however in the end misplaced the beginning task to former five-star recruit J.J. McCarthy final season. Now he will get a recent get started to take a look at and lead Iowa’s offense in opposition to the vaunted 25-point mark.

McNamara emerged as a robust sport supervisor for the Wolverines, finishing 64% of his passes for two,576 yards and 15 touchdowns. Tight ends Luke Lachey and Erick All give McNamara a handful of goals. McNamara has paintings to do in the spring however will have to settle the location.

Alan Bowman, Oklahoma State: Bowman disappeared on Michigan’s intensity chart, however the passer who set the Big 12 report for single-game passing yards by means of a freshman remains to be inside of him. Bowman threw for five,260 yards and 33 touchdowns all over 3 injury-plagued seasons at Texas Tech earlier than shifting.

Notably, Bowman threw for 384 yards and 3 touchdowns in his ultimate matchup towards Mike Gundy’s Oklahoma State crew in 2020. Gundy has studied Bowman and is aware of his upside as a passer. He will calm down a quarterback room that confirmed primary cracks when Sanders suffered an damage.

Tier 4: Looking to take the next move



Drew Pyne, Arizona State: Pyne stepped in for starter Tyler Buchner in aid and confirmed flashes as a passer, finishing 65% of his passes for more than 2,000 yards and 22 touchdowns. However, he felt it perfect to discover a new get started, particularly after Hartman joined this system as a transfer.

Pyne is linking up with an Arizona State group of workers that has confirmed its approach with quarterbacks. Coach Kenny Dillingham evolved Bo Nix at Auburn and Oregon, and additionally did a robust task with Jordan Travis at Florida State. The struggle with Jaden Rashada and Trenton Bourget shall be aggressive, however Pyne has a perfect shot to make his mark.

Donovan Smith, Houston: The abilities are off the charts for Smith, who equipped an air of chaos whilst enjoying two seasons as a key reserve. He threw for slightly below 2,700 yards and 19 touchdowns in the previous two seasons, however traded it off with quite a lot of interceptions and fumbles in key spots.

Now, Smith is becoming a member of quarterback guru Dana Holgorsen to assist usher Houston into the Big 12. Holgorsen has carried out nice paintings with quarterbacks, and not too long ago helped Clayton Tune turn into one of the vital country’s most sensible passers. With any success, Smith may also be his subsequent nice protege.

Graham Mertz, Florida: Mertz was once touted as probably the most thrilling quarterback recruit in Wisconsin historical past however was once by no means in a position to position issues in combination in 4 years with the Badgers. Now, he will get a recent get started beneath Billy Napier at Florida.

The Gators are searching for solutions at quarterback after Anthony Richardson opted to depart for the draft after only one season as a starter. Mertz must win the beginning task over former transfer Jack Miller, however two of the highest 3 receivers and most sensible tight finish are each again to ease the transition.