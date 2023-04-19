Fernando Tatis Jr. returns to Padres: Four things to know as MLB star rejoins team after PED suspension

For the primary time in 565 days, Fernando Tatis Jr. will step out on a Major League Baseball box in uniform Thursday night time. Tatis will rejoin the San Diego Padres for his or her collection opener towards the Arizona Diamondbacks upon the finishing touch of his 80-game performance-enhancing drug suspension. He has no longer performed an MLB recreation because the ultimate day of the 2021 season.

“I’m truly sorry. I have let so many people down. I have lost so much love from people. I have failed,” Tatis stated quickly after the suspension was once introduced. “I’m going to remember what this feels like, and I’m not going to put myself in this position ever again.”

Tatis is already with the Padres. He’s spent the previous couple of days figuring out with the team, even though league regulations stipulate suspended gamers can’t be at the premises for video games; to adhere to the e book, he had to go away the stadium ahead of first pitch. “We’ll just try to bubble wrap him, get him to Arizona, and he’ll be in that first game there,” Padres manager Bob Melvin told MLB.com earlier this week.

Tatis and the Padres are tentatively scheduled to face D-Backs right-hander Ryne Nelson in Thursday’s four-game collection opener. Nelson made his MLB debut remaining season and thus hasn’t ever confronted Tatis. The 25-year-old has allowed seven runs in 17 innings throughout 3 begins within the early going this season. Tatis is a .405/.456/.918 hitter in 13 profession video games at Chase Field.

Here’s what you want to know in regards to the Padres and Tatis main into his go back to MLB motion Thursday.

1. Tatis is getting back from greater than a PED suspension

The PED suspension will get the entire headlines and understandably so — Tatis will probably be booed at the street all over he is going and he introduced that on himself — however he is not simply getting back from the 80-game ban. He had two left wrist surgical procedures and left shoulder surgical operation remaining 12 months. It wasn’t till this January that Tatis was once cleared for complete baseball actions.

Here is the timeline of Tatis’ accidents:

December 2021: Tatis injures left wrist in bike twist of fate.

Tatis injures left wrist in bike twist of fate. March 16, 2022: Surgery to restore a damaged left wrist.

Surgery to restore a damaged left wrist. Sept. 2, 2022: Surgery to restore the labrum in his left shoulder.

Surgery to restore the labrum in his left shoulder. Oct. 17, 2022: Second surgical operation to additional stabilize the left wrist.

Keep in thoughts the bike twist of fate took place all the way through the owner-initiated lockout, when groups and their clinical team of workers have been forbidden from speaking with gamers. It was once to begin with reported Tatis suffered simplest “minor scrapes” within the twist of fate. It was once no longer till the lockout ended on March 12 that the Padres may totally read about Tatis, and the damaged wrist was once came upon.

“Nothing crazy, I thought it was something we could work through,” Tatis stated after it was once introduced he would have surgical operation. “It’s terrible. I feel like everybody’s disappointed, especially me.”

Tatis did start a minor league rehab project remaining August. He performed in 4 Double-A video games, went 2 for 9 with a double and a triple, then was once hit along with his 80-game PED suspension on Aug. 12. After the suspension was once introduced, Tatis made up our minds to have his tough shoulder repaired, and the wrist additional stabilized.

“We were expecting him to be ready to go for spring training,” Padres GM A.J. Preller stated following the second one wrist surgical operation. “The timing of the shoulder surgery and the wrist follow-up surgery should line up with the same timeline. He should be able to go for spring training.”

2. He mashed all the way through his Triple-A rehab project

Players serving PED suspensions are allowed to play in minor league tune-up video games main into their go back and in Tatis’ case, his minor league video games served as rehab video games following the shoulder and wrist surgical procedures. Tatis did what you can be expecting an MLB famous person to do in Triple-A: he hit .515/.590/1.212 with seven house runs, six walks, and 3 strikeouts in 8 video games.

At one level this previous weekend Tatis hit six house runs within the span of 12 at-bats. His touch high quality (go out speed, and so on.) has been outstanding as smartly. If not anything else, that implies the shoulder and wrist really feel just right. Tatis seems very able to step again into the MLB lineup and convey.

“He needs to get up here ASAP. I’ve never seen anything like that,” Padres backup catcher Brett Sullivan, who performed with Tatis in Triple-A ahead of getting referred to as up this previous weekend, told MLB.com. “You guys are in for something special when he comes back. He’s ready.”

Because suspensions simplest duvet the common season and postseason, Tatis was once eligible to play in spring coaching, and he carried out smartly in Cactus League video games: .273/.340/.432 with two homers in 16 video games. All informed, Tatis will sign up for the Padres this week with 89 plate appearances beneath his belt between spring coaching and Triple-A.

It must be famous that as a result of Tatis spent 2018 in Double-A ahead of making San Diego’s Opening Day roster in 2019, the ones 8 video games previous this month have been his Triple-A debut. Tatis skipped correct over Triple-A from 2018-19.

“It’s great for El Paso,” Chihuahuas GM Brad Taylor told the El Paso Times earlier this month. “… It’s great to have him here in a Chihuahuas uniform on his path back to the Padres.”

3. Tatis has a brand new place

With the remaining 5 months the Padres have signed Xander Bogaerts, Manny Machado, and Jake Cronenworth to long-term contracts. The infield is complete, and as a end result, Tatis is shifting to correct box. He has performed the location in brief previously (20 video games in 2021), however it is a everlasting transfer. Tatis didn’t play even a unmarried inning at quick in spring coaching or in Triple-A.

“I feel like I’m still gonna impact the game a lot that way, controlling the game from right field,” Tatis told the San Diego Union-Tribune recently. “I’m definitely looking forward to it. You don’t really see many outfielders who have a really good arm anymore. I’m trying to be one of those guys. I mean, 30 out of 30 right fielders in the big leagues used to have a cannon. They would control the game on the back end. I can be one of those guys.”

Truth learn, correct box is the place Tatis belongs. His throwing from quick might be erratic, and he can higher use his velocity to monitor down balls within the outfield than at shortstop. The bat is just right sufficient to profile any place. His inexperience in correct box will pop up every now and then — the sport has some way of discovering you — however he has the athleticism and equipment to be nice in the market.

4. The Padres in point of fact want Tatis

Despite their large payroll and all their star energy, the Padres have no longer precisely torn the quilt off the ball this season. They got here into Wednesday ranked twenty fifth a number of the 30 groups with 3.79 runs scored in keeping with recreation, and 6 instances of their 9 video games they have got been held to two runs or fewer. The Padres as a team are hitting .224/.309/.384.

Furthermore, the Padres have already began 4 other gamers in correct box of their 19 video games (José Azocar, David Dahl, Brandon Dixon, Rougned Odor) and the ones 4 gamers have hit a blended .170/.210/.220 and not using a house run. That .430 OPS ranks twenty ninth a number of the 30 groups in correct box, higher than simplest the Royals (.358) Going from that to Tatis, even with some readjustment to the majors, is a large, huge improve.

“It’s still early in the season. We have a deep lineup. We’re going to score runs. We have the ability to at times blow teams out,” Padres manager Bob Melvin told The Athletic last week. “We also have Fernando Tatis coming as well, so pretty soon, it’s going to lengthen our lineup some.”

Melvin has already stated he intends to go back Tatis to his standard leadoff spot, so he would be the first batter in Thursday’s recreation. This is the highest of the lineup Melvin plans to use as soon as Tatis rejoins the team:

RF Fernando Tatis Jr. LF Juan Soto SS Xander Bogaerts or 3B Manny Machado Bogaerts or Machado

Pretty just right! On paper, that is likely one of the maximum fearsome most sensible of the orders in baseball. That stated, things have no longer in point of fact clicked but for San Diego. They’re hoping Tatis sparks them somewhat.

It’s honest to query how productive Tatis will probably be after a PED suspension (once more, he introduced the ones questions about himself), even though there’s principally no historical past of prime-aged stars coming back from a PED suspension in a lowered state. Big title gamers who dropped off following a PED suspension have been already nearing the tip in their careers, like Robinson Canó and Alex Rodriguez.

Tatis grew to become simply 24 in January and he slashed .282/.364/.611 with 25 stolen bases and a National League main 42 house runs in simplest 130 video games in 2021. That earned him a third-place end within the MVP balloting. He has been an MVP stage performer since Day 1 within the large leagues. If Tatis does come again lowered, it should have extra to do with the surgical procedures than PEDs.