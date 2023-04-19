College basketball transfer rankings 2023: Texas Tech’s Jaylon Tyson, a former top-40 recruit, enters portal

After a breakout sophomore season at Texas Tech, former four-star prospect Jaylon Tyson become some of the height to be had skills at the transfer marketplace when he introduced Monday that he’s getting into the portal. At 6-foot-7 and with a multi-faceted recreation, Tyson has the makings of a two-way, impression participant for an NCAA Tournament-caliber staff and slots in at No. 9 within the CBS Sports transfer rankings.

In a transfer batch this is heavy on guards and that still options a few premier huge males, Tyson sticks out as a result of his versatility as a true wing. The former No. 36 total prospect from the Class of 2021 performed sparingly as a freshman at Texas however thrived after shifting to TTU this previous season. He averaged 10.7 issues and six.1 rebounds on 53.8% 2-point capturing and 40.2% 3-point capturing. Tyson additionally racked up 1.4 steals consistent with recreation and rated because the Red Raiders’ height defender, consistent with evanmiya.com.

With transfer commitments beginning to pile up and amid the relative dearth of confirmed, high-major wings, he’s going to be some of the maximum extremely sought avid gamers within the portal within the days forward. Tyson must have two seasons of eligibility closing, however it will be no marvel if he develops into a reputable NBA Draft prospect within the season forward, irrespective of the place he finally ends up.

Well over 1,000 Division I avid gamers have entered the portal and there are nonetheless weeks of participant motion forward prior to 2023-24 rosters will likely be even just about settled. Here at CBS Sports, we have now distilled the huge selection of transfers to a listing of the highest 40 names to understand. This listing will develop and participant rankings will alternate because the May 11 cut-off date for avid gamers to go into the portal approaches.

1. Hunter Dickinson

Old college: Michigan

Dickinson is likely one of the perfect huge males in faculty basketball. At 7-1 and with a well-built body, he can outmuscle maximum warring parties at the block, offer protection to the rim and rebound. He additionally persisted demonstrating the power to hit 3-pointers all over the 2022-23 season whilst incomes All-Big Ten honors for a 3rd directly 12 months. The Maryland local is a fiery competitor and confirmed veteran who has the power to switch the trajectory of no matter program he chooses to play for all over the 2023-24 season.

2. Max Abmas

Old college: Oral Roberts

Abmas ranks No. 16 all-time for made 3-pointers and is a occupation 38.8% shooter on 8.8 makes an attempt consistent with recreation. The 6-1 guard gained Summit League Player of the Year two times and in addition has enjoy enjoying past the primary weekend of the NCAA Tournament. Even amid an uptick in pageant in a more difficult convention, it will nonetheless be simple to check Abmas raining 3-pointers as the primary or moment scoring choice for a high quality staff. He has defensive barriers however has quite a few offensive firepower to be a certain addition to the beginning lineup of a high-major program.

3. Kel’el Ware

Old college: Oregon | New college: Indiana

Ware performed simply 15.8 mins consistent with recreation as a freshman at Oregon after rating because the No. 7 total prospect within the Class of 2022, consistent with 247Sports. The 7-footer blocked 1.3 photographs consistent with recreation in that restricted motion, even though, and was once efficient offensively within the arc. He additionally confirmed some indicators of doable as a 3-point shooter. There was once a logjam within the Ducks’ frontcourt, and Ware must be capable to make a direct impression as a rim protector and secondary offensive weapon at his new college. Ware has 3 seasons of eligibility closing, however might be off to the NBA prior to the use of all of them if issues pass nicely at his subsequent forestall.

4. LJ Cryer

Old college: Baylor | New college: Houston

Cryer made 42.5% of his 3-point makes an attempt over 70 video games in 3 seasons with Baylor. The 6-1 guard began all 31 video games he performed in for the Bears all over the 2022-23 season, and would have scored much more than his 15 issues consistent with recreation if no longer for the truth that he was once sharing the backcourt with fine quality guards Adam Flagler and Keyonte George. He isn’t a nice defender however can play on or off the ball and supply a critical offensive spark for Houston along with his out of doors capturing. As the Cougars transition to the Big 12, his enjoy within the league will likely be a great spice up.

5. Tramon Mark

Old college: Houston | New college: Arkansas

Mark began each recreation for Houston all over the 2022-23 season, enjoying a key function on a staff that spent a number of weeks at No. 1. The 6-5 guard is a nice defender who averaged 10.1 issues over the last two seasons. Though he’s simply a 30% occupation 3-point shooter, he has the equipment and pedigree to be an impression participant for an Arkansas program that prospers with transfers. Mark may be going in the course of the NBA’s pre-draft procedure and may elect to finish his faculty occupation. But if he does persist with Arkansas, he’s going to be a key participant.

6. Ryan Nembhard

Old college: Creighton

Nembhard averaged 12.1 issues consistent with recreation within the 2022-23 season and dished out 4.8 assists consistent with contest. He is the more youthful brother of former Florida and Gonzaga level guard Andrew Nembhard however temporarily made a identify for himself whilst profitable Big East Freshman of the Year honors for the 2021-22 season. He is a true level guard with two seasons of eligibility closing and very good enjoy because the lead facilitator for a pair of Creighton groups that gained video games within the NCAA Tournament.

7. Kerr Kriisa

Old college: Arizona | New college: West Virginia

Kriisa began at level guard for the previous two seasons at Arizona because the Wildcats become an offensive juggernaut beneath trainer Tommy Lloyd. His strengths are 3-point capturing and facilitating as he made 36.6% of his 3-pointers and dished out 5.1 assists for the Pac-12 Tournament champions in 2022-23. Aside from his perimeter capturing, Kriisa is proscribed as a scorer, and he is not a plus defender. But, in overall, he is a confirmed level guard and nice pickup for a West Virginia staff changing beginning guards Erik Stevenson and Kedrian Johnson.

8. Jesse Edwards

Old college: Syracuse | New college: West Virginia

Edwards completed 3rd in scoring for Syracuse in 2022-23 at 14.5 issues consistent with recreation, led the ACC in blocks consistent with recreation at 2.7 and completed moment at the back of Armando Bacot of North Carolina in rebounding with 10.4 forums consistent with contest. The 6-11 local of the Netherlands has only one season of eligibility closing after 4 seasons with the Orange, however he must be capable to make that 12 months rely as an impression participant at West Virginia. Though he is not an outdoor risk or a lot of a passer, he prospers doing the whole thing else it’s essential need from a huge.

9. Jaylon Tyson

Old college: Texas Tech

Tyson is the epitome of an all-around participant and some of the underrated two-way wings within the recreation after averaging 10.7 issues and six.1 rebounds on 53.8% 2-point capturing and 40.2% 3-point capturing all over the 2022-23 season. He additionally ranked as Texas Tech’s perfect defender, consistent with evanmiya.com, whilst accumulating 1.4 steals consistent with contest. The former top-40 prospect started his occupation at Texas within the 2021-22 season however performed sparingly prior to appearing this previous season why he was once so extremely thought to be a prospect.

10. Harrison Ingram

Old college: Stanford

It’s conceivable that a alternate of surroundings is all Ingram must recapture the NBA Draft buzz he as soon as loved as a five-star prospect from the Class of 2021. At 6-8, he is a flexible ahead who can play at the block or step out and hit 3-pointers. He’s additionally a savvy passer who can facilitate the offense. Ingram averaged 10.5 issues, 6.2 rebounds and three.4 assists in two seasons with the Cardinal. If he can carry up his occupation 62.9% free-throw capturing and 31.6% 3-point capturing proportion, Ingram may also be a high-impact participant on an NCAA Tournament staff.

11. Ace Baldwin

Old college: VCU | New college: Penn State

Baldwin is following former VCU trainer Mike Rhoades to Penn State after spearheading VCU’s vicious protection for the previous 3 seasons with relentless on-ball drive. The 6-foot guard has averaged greater than two steals consistent with recreation for all 3 of his faculty seasons, and he led the Rams in scoring and assists as a junior in 2022-23. He earned the Atlantic 10’s Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year awards whilst main this system to an NCAA Tournament bid in 2023.

12. Tylor Perry

Old college: North Texas

Perry led the NIT champions in scoring at 17.3 issues consistent with recreation whilst capturing 41.3% from 3-point differ and draining 87.2% of his unfastened throws. Though simply 5-11, Perry obviously has the makings of an elite scoring guard and may be a just right defender for his dimension. North Texas performed with the slowest adjusted pace within the nation all over the 2022-23 season, consistent with KenPom, and Perry nonetheless controlled to post gaudy offensive numbers.

13. Matthew Cleveland

Old college: Florida State

Cleveland is a 6-7 wing who led Florida State in scoring at 13.8 issues consistent with recreation this previous season. The former five-star prospect must beef up defensively however has all of the equipment to transform an NBA Draft prospect. He progressed his 3-point capturing to 35% on two makes an attempt consistent with recreation this previous season, up from 17.6% all over his freshman season. With two seasons of eligibility closing, Cleveland has the dimensions and ability to be an impression participant at a big-time program.

14. Sahvir Wheeler

Old college: Kentucky

Wheeler completed first or moment within the SEC in assists each and every of the previous 3 seasons, first of all at Georgia after which at Kentucky for the previous two seasons. He’s undersized and restricted as a scorer however has confirmed himself to be a trusty conventional level guard over the last 4 seasons. If he is surrounded via just right 3-point shooters, he may also be a game-changer for a program wanting an old-school guard to orchestrate its offense.

15. Caleb Love

Old college: North Carolina | New college: Michigan

Love is a former five-star prospect and McDonald’s All-American who helped spark North Carolina’s shocking Final Four run in 2022. But he is simply a occupation 36% shooter from the ground and made best 29.9% of his 3-point makes an attempt on a whopping 7.4 tries consistent with recreation this previous season. His assist-to-turnover ratio additionally leaves one thing to be desired. Overall, he is a gifted however manifestly inefficient offensive participant who may are compatible perfect on an offensively challenged staff that wishes anyone able to developing their very own shot.

16. Skyy Clark

Old college: Illinois | New college: Louisville

Clark performed in 13 video games for Illinois, beginning 12, prior to saying in January that he was once stepping clear of this system for private causes. Now, the former top-40 prospect is headed to Louisville the place he’s going to most likely be the principle ball-handler. The Cardinals had no assist for level guard El Ellis in Kenny Payne’s first season as trainer. Landing Clark is a just right get started for this system with regards to fielding a competent backcourt.

17. Denver Jones

Old college: Florida International | New college: Auburn

Jones completed moment in Conference USA in scoring at 20.1 issues consistent with recreation all over his sophomore season on 37.1% 3-point capturing, 55.2% 2-point capturing and 84.5% free-throw capturing. The 6-4 guard reached the 20-point mark in 17 of 28 video games this previous season. He is the kind of immediate impression offensive participant who can help in making Auburn’s backcourt extra environment friendly, only if he embraces a function that can without a doubt come with fewer photographs than he took at FIU.

18. J.J. Starling

Old college: Notre Dame | New college: Syracuse

Starling averaged 11.2 issues consistent with recreation as a freshman at Notre Dame after rating as a five-star prospect within the Class of 2022. The 6-4 guard will likely be staying within the ACC as he heads to Syracuse the place he’s going to play a fundamental function beneath first-year trainer Adrian Autry. One obtrusive growth alternative for Starling is 3-point capturing after he made simply 29.9% of his makes an attempt from past the arc as a freshman.

19. Jalen Cook

Old college: Tulane | New college: LSU

Cook led a 20-win Tulane staff in scoring at 19.9 issues within the 2022-23 season and in addition led the staff in assists with 4.9 consistent with contest. He’s a bit undersized at 6-foot however is a occupation 36.9% 3-point shooter who shined as some of the AAC’s height scorers for 2 seasons after shifting from LSU following his freshman season. Defense is not Cook’s power, however he might be a difference-maker on offense in a beginning function for a high-major program.

20. Joe Girard

Old college: Syracuse

Girard quietly proved to be some of the recreation’s perfect quantity 3-point shooters all over 4 years at Syracuse. He hit 40.3% of his long-range tries on 6.7 makes an attempt consistent with recreation closing season and 38.1% on 7.2 makes an attempt as a senior in 2022-23 whilst main the Orange in scoring. At 6-1, he’s undersized and restricted defensively, particularly after enjoying 4 seasons in Syracuse’s patented zone protection. But it is simple to consider Girard pulling down 3-pointers as a function participant on an NCAA Tournament staff.

21. TJ Bamba

Old college: Washington State | New college: Villanova

Bamba led Washington State in scoring at 15.8 issues consistent with recreation as a junior and must have two seasons of eligibility closing. The 6-5 guard did not play in particular nicely in opposition to the Pac 12’s perfect groups this previous season, however is a occupation 38.5% 3-point shooter. He may be going in the course of the NBA Draft exploration procedure. Assuming he does play for Villanova, Bamba must in an instant slot into a beginning function for second-year trainer Kyle Neptune amid the departures of key avid gamers like Caleb Daniels, Brandon Slater and Cam Whitmore.

Old college: Minnesota | New college: Ohio State

Battle is a 6-7 ahead who averaged 17.5 issues and six.3 rebounds on 36.6% 3-point capturing in 2021-22 for Minnesota. But his capturing proportion and total manufacturing dropped this previous season because the Gophers persisted to combat. Ultimately, he’s a flexible and skilled ahead with a demonstrated monitor file of Big Ten manufacturing. On an NCAA Tournament staff, his ceiling would most likely be as a forged function participant.

23. Khalif Battle

Old college: Temple | New college: Arkansas

Battle ranked fourth within the AAC in scoring at 17.9 issues consistent with recreation for Temple in his fourth season of faculty basketball. The 6-5 guard has struggled with accidents all over his occupation however has confirmed to be a dynamic and explosive offensive participant when wholesome. One drawback is that he must beef up as a defender to be a high-impact starter for a higher staff. Part of Battle’s attraction is that he must have two seasons of eligibility after his 2021-22 marketing campaign was once restricted to seven video games because of damage.

24. Aaron Estrada

Old college: Hofstra, Oregon, Saint Peter’s

Estrada gained CAA Player of the Year for the second one season in a row whilst averaging 20.2 issues on 47.8% capturing for a Hofstra staff that completed 25-10. The 6-4 guard additionally amassed 5.5 rebounds and dished out 4.3 assists for the Pride whilst hitting 36.8% of his 3-pointers. As a bodily, veteran backcourt participant who can play on or off the ball, Estrada must be in excessive call for.

Old college: Texas Tech | New college: California

Aimaq is the former WAC Player of the Year at Utah Valley who transferred to Texas Tech closing season however performed in simply 11 video games as a result of accidents. In that restricted motion, the 6-11 heart averaged 11.1 issues and seven.9 rebounds, which demonstrated that he may also be productive in a rugged league. Aimaq is a serviceable rim protector and has proven the power to step out and make 3-pointers over the last two seasons. At Cal, he’s reuniting with former Utah Valley trainer Mark Madsen after the 2 loved good fortune in combination prior to now.

26. Brandon Murray

Old college: Georgetown | New college: Ole Miss

Assessing Murray’s efficiency at Georgetown is hard because the Hoyas have been simply 7-25 (2-18 Big East) within the 2022-23 season. He averaged 13.7 issues consistent with recreation however made simply 31.8% of his 3-pointers. The 6-5 capturing guard additionally averaged 10.0 issues consistent with recreation as a freshman on an LSU staff that reached the NCAA Tournament. He’s a just right athlete and just right defender, which makes it simple to consider Murray slotting in because the No. 3 choice or 6th guy on a just right energy convention staff.

27. Olivier Nkamhoua

Old college: Tennessee

Nkamhoua is a stretch huge guy with a clean offensive talent set who averaged 10.8 issues on 51.3% capturing for an offensively challenged Tennessee staff within the 2022-23 season. At 6-8 and 223 kilos, he is large enough to play the 5 in maximum programs however flexible sufficient to shield energy forwards and a few wings. If he performed half-hour consistent with recreation in an open, fast moving device, Nkamhoua may moderate 13 or 14 issues consistent with recreation as a forged two-way participant.

Old college: Providence | New college: Stanford

Bynum is an undersized however battle-tested guard after enjoying heavy mins at Providence the closing 3 years. He’s simply a occupation 33% 3-point shooter however averaged 4.3 assists this previous season in opposition to simply 1.6 turnovers. He additionally made 83.1% of his unfastened throws in 2022-23, which is a great function for a level guard.

Old college: Wyoming

Ike led a 25-9 Wyoming staff in scoring and rebounding all over the 2021-22 season with 19.5 issues and 9.6 rebounds prior to lacking the 2022-23 season because of damage. If the 6-9 huge guy can go back just about 100%, he might be a multi-year contributor for a NCAA Tournament staff. While his sheer manufacturing jumps off the web page, Ike does have barriers since he isn’t a shot blocker or an outdoor capturing risk.

Old college: Iona | New college: Florida

Clayton gained MAAC Player of the Year whilst main Iona in scoring and serving to the Gaels to an NCAA Tournament look as a sophomore. The 6-2 guard hit 43.1% of his 3-pointers on 5.2 makes an attempt consistent with recreation and in addition averaged 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals. He has the makings of a starter for a Florida staff that will likely be searching for traction in Year 2 beneath trainer Todd Golden.

Old college: Louisville | New college: North Carolina

Somewhere within the 6-8, 230-pound body of Withers is a superb faculty basketball participant and perhaps even an NBA prospect. The former four-star prospect earned ACC All-Freshman honors in 2020-21 for a decent Cardinals’ squad prior to regressing offensively over the last two seasons amid chaos inside the program. Withers ranked as Louisville’s perfect defender this season, consistent with evanmiya.com, and UNC trainer Hubert Davis could have a probability to construct off the possible Withers confirmed previous in his occupation.

32. Jameer Nelson Jr.

Old college: Delaware | New college: TCU

Nelson led the CAA in scoring at 20.6 issues consistent with recreation all over the 2022-23 season and crowned the convention in steals with 2.4 consistent with contest. The 6-1 guard is best a occupation 31.3% 3-point shooter however is just right at discovering his spots within the arc and prospers at attaining the free-throw line, the place he made 77.6% of his makes an attempt this previous season. He will likely be instrumental in serving to TCU substitute famous person guard Mike Miles, who declared for the NBA Draft.

33. Caleb Mills

Old college: Houston, Florida State | New college: Memphis

It appears like a lifetime in the past that Mills earned All-ACC honors as a freshman at Houston all over the 2019-20 season. Now, he’s headed again to the convention the place his occupation started and must play a necessary function in serving to Memphis substitute departing famous person Kendric Davis. Mills averaged double figures the previous two seasons for a suffering Florida State staff and will play on or off the ball. Pairing a longtime veteran like Mills subsequent to touted freshman Mikey Williams within the backcourt is a sensible transfer for Memphis trainer Penny Hardaway.

34. Jaden Bradley

Old college: Alabama

Bradley’s function decreased because the season stepped forward all over his freshman season at Alabama. But the former McDonald’s All-American reached double figures 11 occasions and averaged 3.1 assists consistent with recreation in simply 19.8 mins of motion. The 6-3 former top-30 prospect has a ton of upside and quite a few eligibility closing to develop into a higher function than the only he performed for the NCAA Tournament’s No. 1 total seed this previous season.

Old college: Bradley | New college: Nebraska

Mast averaged 13.8 issues, 8 rebounds and a couple of.4 assists for a Bradley squad that gained the Missouri Valley common season identify prior to falling one recreation in need of attaining the NCAA Tournament. At 6-9, he isn’t a lot of a rim protector however can step out and hit 3-pointers. The Netherlands local must have two seasons of eligibility and has the equipment to problem for a beginning spot at a energy convention program.

36. Damian Dunn

Old college: Temple | New college: Houston

Dunn rated as Temple’s height offensive participant in 2022-23, consistent with evanmiya.com. The 6-5 guard scored a game-high 16 issues within the Owls’ 56-55 disenchanted win at No. 1 Houston, and can now be becoming a member of the Cougars as they head to the Big 12. He was once additionally moment at the staff at Temple with 3 assists consistent with recreation. Dunn’s defensive metrics aren’t in particular spectacular, however he’s a professional offensive participant who must be capable to in finding a function for Houston because the Cougars see Marcus Sasser and Tramon Mark leave from their backcourt.

37. Steven Ashworth

Old college: Utah State | New college: Creighton

Ashworth tied for 6th nationally in 3-point proportion at 43.4% amongst avid gamers who tried no less than 2.5 consistent with recreation this previous season. He additionally completed 9th nationally in overall 3-point makes to face out as some of the recreation’s perfect natural shooters 7.3 long-range makes an attempt consistent with contest. He additionally averaged 4.5 assists for the Aggies this previous season. At simply 6-1, there are questions on how he’s going to translate in a more difficult convention on each ends of the ground. But in a worst-case situation, he may also be a precious function participant at Creighton as a result of his skill to area the ground as a shooter. In a best-case situation, he’s going to seamlessly step into the function vacated via shifting level guard Ryan Nembhard as a higher shooter than the participant he is changing.

Old college: UMass | New college: Rutgers

Fernandes made 45.2% of his 3-pointers and 50% of his 2-pointers whilst averaging 4.1 assists in 11 video games for UMass prior to accidents ended his 2022-23 season. The 5-11 level guard was once in a similar way productive for the Minutemen in 2021-22, and is able to touchdown a beginning spot for a Rutgers program that has established itself as a secure power within the Big Ten.

39. Hakim Hart

Old college: Maryland

At 6-6 and 200 kilos, Hart is a veteran wing with just right dimension and a confirmed monitor file of manufacturing for a Big Ten program. He seemed in 116 video games over 4 seasons with Maryland and averaged 11.4 issues this previous season on 58.6% capturing within the arc. His occupation 31.6% 3-point proportion is unspectacular, however he is forged sufficient within the video games different aspects to be a great addition for a high quality program.

40. Dalton Knecht

Old college: Northern Colorado

Knecht exploded all over the 2022-23 season at Northern Colorado to the song of 20.2 issues consistent with recreation on 38.1% 3-point capturing. At 6-6, he is were given just right dimension for a capturing guard and helped at the glass with 7.2 rebounds this previous season. His Northern Colorado staff was once simply 12-20 within the 2022-23 season, and there will likely be questions over how his sharpshooting prowess interprets to a higher staff and league. But after making 77 long-range photographs closing season, he is obviously price a shot.