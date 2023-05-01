College basketball transfer rankings 2023: Penn’s Jordan Dingle, the Ivy League Player of the Year, in portal





The transfer portal in school basketball has slowed, however there are nonetheless spectacular gamers to be had for groups in want. Jordan Dingle is a notable instance of this kind of participant. Dingle is a 6-foot-3 guard who was once named Ivy League Player of the Year ultimate season, and he not too long ago entered the transfer marketplace. His scoring skill from the backcourt makes him a precious asset for any top-tier staff. Dingle is analogous to former Columbia megastar and Michigan grad transfer, Mike Smith, who effectively transitioned to being a full-time starter for the Wolverines in the 2020-21 season. While Dingle is taller than Smith and a extra herbal scorer, his historical past of manufacturing in the Ivy League hints at the chance of him making a direct affect for a high-major program, particularly one with a deep run in thoughts for the 2023-24 season.

Despite the proven fact that over 1,000 Division I gamers have entered the transfer portal, the seek for ability continues, with CBS Sports record the height 40 transfers to grasp. The record is predicted to modify as the May 11 cut-off date for participant entries approaches.

Some of the height transfers on CBS Sports’ record come with Hunter Dickinson, a 7-foot-1 heart who is understood for outmuscling fighters, protective the rim and rebounding, and for his skill to hit 3-pointers. Kel’el Ware, who was once ranked as the No. 7 general prospect in the Class of 2022, is a robust rim protector and secondary offensive weapon who performed for Oregon ultimate season. Ryan Nembhard, the more youthful brother of former Florida and Gonzaga level guard Andrew Nembhard, is a real level guard with superb revel in and is predicted to assist Gonzaga’s backcourt. Ace Baldwin is understood for his relentless on-ball power, averaging greater than two steals in step with recreation for all 3 of his school seasons at VCU, and he’s now moving to Penn State.

The transfer portal nonetheless has a number of top-tier gamers to be had, making this unofficial unfastened company duration an exhilarating time for school basketball enthusiasts.



