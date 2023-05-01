When a mom ran down the street holding her shot 3-year-old son, a good Samaritan jumped into action

A trainer, and fellow mom, is recounting the second she jumped into action to lend a hand save a 3-year-old boy who was once shot in Philadelphia.

The 3-year-old boy was once shot in the cheek round 5 p.m. Sunday in the town’s Grays Ferry group, in line with Philadelphia police.

Police on the scene in the house of Philadelphia the place a 3-year-old was once shot, April 30, 2023.

Meeka Outlaw mentioned she and her 13-year-old son had been in entrance in their house, unloading groceries from her automobile, when she heard a lady yelling and working towards her, holding a little boy.

“As she gets closer, I see that the baby has blood, like, dripping down his leg and under his foot,” Outlaw instructed ABC News. “I said, ‘Do you want me to call the ambulance?’ And she said, ‘Please!'”

Good Samaritan, Meeka Outlaw, let the mom and her injured son into her automobile and drove them to a within sight hearth station, after the kid was once caught by means of a bullet in Philadelphia, April 30, 2023.

“I’m telling [the 911 dispatcher] what’s happened, I’m telling her the child is bleeding. That’s when [the boy’s mother] yells that the baby isn’t breathing no more,” Outlaw mentioned.

Outlaw mentioned the dispatcher instructed her to not transfer so the ambulance may just succeed in them. But she mentioned the mom was once yelling for lend a hand.

“I knew I didn’t have enough gas to make it to the children’s hospital, but I also knew that there was a fire station” a few blocks away, Outlaw mentioned. “I knew if I could get the baby there, somebody would actually be able to work on him.”

Outlaw mentioned they jumped in her automobile, and that the mom was once “hysterical” on the pressure to the hearth station. Once they arrived, Outlaw mentioned she yelled for the firefighters who in an instant got here to the little boy’s support.

The 3-year-old was once taken to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in essential however strong situation, police mentioned.

Police, who showed a good Samaritan drove the boy and his mom to a hearth station, mentioned no arrests were made. Police instructed ABC News that proof “points to the shooting having occurred inside of a property.”

Outlaw, a lifelong Philadelphia resident and a center college science and historical past trainer, mentioned the gun violence in her town is arduous.

“I don’t think anybody could ever be numb to it. I’m tired of it. I’m just tired of it,” she mentioned. “I’ve experienced, over the years, a lot of my students getting killed, either while I was teaching them or years after.”

Outlaw added, “I would love to know how the little boy is doing. … I just hope he’s OK.”